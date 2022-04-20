ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calgary Restaurant Shut Down Due To 'Significant Cockroach Infestation' & 37 Other Violations

By Charlie Hart
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Calgary restaurant has been temporarily shut down after health inspectors identified 38 different violations including a "significant cockroach infestation" and mouse droppings. A notice of closure posted by Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the health and safety violations found at Kin's Chinese Food Take-Out & Delivery on Bowness...

dickie do
2d ago

Another reason not to eat out at any restaurant! Stay home and cook a healthy meal i your clean house and kitchen

