Both Major Parties Are Refusing to Address Climate Change and We’ll All Die Early Because of It

By John Buckley
 2 days ago
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has categorically ruled out signing the UN’s pledge to end coal fire power if he wins at the federal election on May 21, even as Australia comes under renewed pressure from world leaders to commit to deeper emissions reduction targets. In doing so, the...

Guest
2d ago

This is the biggest fraud played on the planet and its people. The fraud started in 1988 when the UN realized it could redistribute global wealth by creating a crisis (sound familiar) called climate change. Thus the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was created and reported the crisis of rising temperature and sea levels. Read the report to find out how this fraud started and how a crisis was created and grew. Al Gore made millions riding the coat tails of climate change. The democrats, who never “let a crisis go to waste” see climate change as a way to redistribute wealth and stay in power. Read what the EPA did with COVID funds to further the green agenda. It’s a fraud pure and simple.

Reply
238
relay
2d ago

Oh well so be it. I’m more concerned about putting gas in my car to get to work. And the inflation that has been caused by Joe Biden and the Socialist Democratic Party.

Reply
169
Plebe1982
2d ago

We can all agree, regardless if climate change exists or not, that pollution is bad. The main problem is that China and India don’t care, so whatever we do is cancelled out.

Reply
110
