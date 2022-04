After four seasons coaching the Charlotte Hornets, James Borrego was relieved of his duties. The Hornets finished the 2021-22 season 43-39 and made it to the Play-In tournament. The Atlanta Hawks ended their season with a blowout win, which in turn ended Borrego’s tenure in Buzz City. There had been whispers of this move coming all season long, especially since the team failed to make the postseason all four years he’s been in town. Still, it comes as a little bit of a surprise. Borrego helped guide this team to 10 more wins each season, but it was something that had to happen.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO