While brides and grooms planning beachfront weddings often have stylists, shopping assistants, and tailors making sure every stitch and seam is perfect, nailing the dress code as a wedding guest is usually entirely up to you. Figuring out the formality and exact location of the event (Will you be barefoot in the sand, or is the event black tie?) is key to choosing the right attire, says bridal stylist Gabrielle Hurwitz. "Generally speaking, I think the fashion aesthetic for a beach wedding is effortless, light, and flowing," she says. "But, there are nuances to the dress code, and you can still have varying degrees of formality, even if the wedding is in the sand." Ahead, Hurwitz breaks down what attendees need to keep in mind as they shop for oceanfront event attire.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO