ThinQ Lab. 3 - Go Green on Earth Day with Smart Home Technology

(BPT) - Eco-Living Made Easier with Smart Home Technology

With Earth Day just around the corner, what better time to get serious about going green? Taking the first steps doesn’t have to be difficult as today’s smart home tech can help kickstart your journey to sustainability by providing an effortless way to shrink household energy and water use.

LG’s smart home platform, LG ThinQ, introduces a variety of new, eco-responsible features that deliver maximum convenience while putting you further along the path to greener living. Here’s a look at how the latest smart technologies from LG can help transform the home into a place where ‘Earth Day is every day.’

Energy Saving Made Simple

Saving energy at home is much simpler with the LG ThinQ app and its smart sustainability features, which allow users to effortlessly optimize the energy efficiency of their appliances. The app even takes usage patterns into consideration — for instance, it can adjust the refrigerator’s power consumption to the lowest level during nighttime hours, when family members or roommates are far less likely to be opening and shutting the fridge door in search of ingredients or snacks. One unexpected perk is that you’ll be able to see exactly how much energy you’re saving with these energy-efficient activities as well. With the ThinQ app by your side, you’ll gain insight into the monthly usage insights of your household gadgets.

Remote control and monitoring features also help to cut unnecessary electricity use. Let’s say, for example, that the front door has been locked and everyone has set off for a much-needed vacation, but one of the appliances has accidentally been left on. With the LG ThinQ app, that’s not a problem. From any location, simply pull out your smartphone, check the status of each appliance, [1] then turn off whichever one is still running. With that done, there’s nothing left to do but get down to the serious business of R & R.

Protecting the Earth in Everyday Life

Beyond reducing how much energy is used at home, how else can we be more sustainable in our daily lives? The LG ThinQ app provides some well thought-out answers with features such as the food expiration date alert. Letting users know when fresh food stored in their fridge is getting close to expiring, these useful alerts can help prevent perfectly good food from going to waste — which is simultaneously good for the planet and household grocery spending. All you need to do is register the expiration date of each food item when putting them in the refrigerator. And if you still haven’t gotten around to using a particular ingredient by the time its best-by date is imminent, the app will conveniently remind you with a handy smartphone notification.

Moving from the kitchen to the laundry room, the LG ThinQ app offers a clever cycle-recommendation feature that ensures clean clothes without any waste of water or detergent. After LG’s smart washer — with the help of the company’s AI DD™ technology — has determined fabric-type and load-weight, the app suggests the optimal cycle for the job: one that uses only what is needed to deliver the best results for your laundry, and for the environment.

Extending the Lifespan of Home Appliances

Keeping appliances in top working order is always a good idea as it will help to extend their lifespan and save you money. Not only does this worthwhile endeavor lead to fewer big-ticket purchases for the home over the long run, it can also potentially save you money every month by helping to prevent excessive power consumption during regular operation. Another plus to taking good care of your appliances is that it puts less strain on the world’s recycling plants, which play an important role in preserving the Earth’s finite resources. Designed to support users in maintaining their LG home appliances, the ThinQ app’s Smart Diagnosis feature [2] makes it possible to conduct quick checkups to ensure that everything is functioning as intended. In addition to preventative care, the app provides reminders when it’s time to replace a product’s filters.

Taking things a step further, LG recently announced the upcoming launch of its Upgradeable Appliances — appliances that let users download new features and functions from the ThinQ app’s Upgrade Center, and enjoy more and more value over time. Offering new and constantly evolving user experiences without the need to ‘upgrade’ to a newer model, LG’s Upgradeable Appliance paradigm has the potential to further extend the lifespan of the company’s electronics products and help ease the global problem of e-waste.

With the latest smart home technologies from providers like LG, life can be more convenient, and more sustainable, than ever. Happy Earth Day!

[1] LG ThinQ App compatible products, services and available features may vary depending on model or region/country.

[2] Smart Diagnosis logo may vary depending on the regions and product models.