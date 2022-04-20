ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (WISN) - Seven children are safe after bullets whizzed through a Milwaukee home-based daycare. The daycare owner blames a neighbor angry at parking issues for the gunshots. Bullet holes can still be seen inside and out at Little Warriors Child Care in Milwaukee after shots were fired April...

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee day care shot up, owner too scared to return

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee day care near 38th and Brown was hit by bullets Tuesday, April 12. Too scared to return after crawling across the room to save a baby, the owner says she's moving the business. The owner told FOX6 News seven children were inside the Little Warriors day...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Denver

Pueblo Police: Woman Suspected Of Breaking Into Cars Shot Multiple Times; Car Owner Arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman suspected of breaking into cars was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Pueblo. The owner of one of those cars was arrested. Now that man is facing a charge of first degree assault. It happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:25 a.m., Pueblo police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Circle and found a woman in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. “During preliminary investigation, it was found the female, allegedly, was breaking into vehicles in the parking lot when the male shot at her. Other people were involved with the car break-ins but fled the scene prior to officers arriving,” police stated. Officers took the shooting suspect into custody on scene without a struggle. Detectives are seeking additional information about the other suspects who left the scene. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
PUEBLO, CO
SCDNReports

Woman Says Neighbor Shot Her Dog

A woman said her neighbor shot her dog after it ran loose on their property and a deputy looks out for some sleeping homeowners. We break down the daily briefing from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. West Side Fight. Just after 1 am, deputies responded to a report of...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WISN

Women being killed at record rate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A woman killed in a shooting on Thursday at North 48th and West Clarke streets marks at least 14 women killed in Milwaukee this year. "We have not done enough here in Milwaukee with these guns. That should be number one now," said Norma Madison, who lives on the street where the shooting happened. "Too many families, mothers, kids are being taken away."
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
People

Boy, 2, Dies After Dad Accidentally Runs Over Him While Parking: 'Tragic Situation,' Police Say

A "tragic situation" unfolded earlier this week in Oklahoma when a father accidentally ran over his young son at their home, according to authorities. Tulsa Police Department officers received calls about an accident around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, they said in a statement. Upon their arrival, they "learned that a man accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway."
TULSA, OK
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
SCDNReports

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia Daycare

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia DaycareVirginia Sheriff. On March 2nd Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.
KIDS
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Parenting
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

Man dead after construction accident at Chautauqua Institution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, police chase; West Allis man charged

MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man is charged in connection to a shooting and police chase that happened April 15. Prosecutors accuse 38-year-old Howard Brazziel of shooting a man in the head leading police on a chase later that day. West Milwaukee police were called to the initial shooting scene...

