Angry neighbor fired multiple shots into daycare, owner says

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — A woman suspected of breaking into cars was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning in Pueblo. The owner of one of those cars was arrested. Now that man is facing a charge of first degree assault. It happened on Wednesday at approximately 3:25 a.m., Pueblo police officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Eagleridge Circle and found a woman in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. “During preliminary investigation, it was found the female, allegedly, was breaking into vehicles in the parking lot when the male shot at her. Other people were involved with the car break-ins but fled the scene prior to officers arriving,” police stated. Officers took the shooting suspect into custody on scene without a struggle. Detectives are seeking additional information about the other suspects who left the scene. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006 or Pueblo Police Dispatch at 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 29 DAYS AGO