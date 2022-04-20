ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seamus Power already set for a hero’s return

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 2 days ago
Saamus Power will play in front of his home fans for the first time since becoming a PGA TOUR winner when the Irishman tees it up at the 2022 Horizon Irish Open, which returns to the stunning Mount Juliet Estate from June 30 – July 3. The Waterford...

