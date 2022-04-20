Seamus Power already set for a hero’s return

Admit it. You saw the name and thought, “Wait, there’s another Jay Haas?”. No offense to the man, the one and only Jay Haas; he accomplished much in his career. But it is a career that is very much in the past tense. Haas hasn’t played a full PGA Tour schedule since 2005. His last tour win was in 1993, three years before Masters champ Scottie Scheffler was born. He’s 18 years older than rookies on the PGA Tour Champions. So while it was charming to see 68-year-old Jay team up with son Bill at this week’s Zurich Classic at New Orleans, it had the hint of a publicity stunt in a game built on meritocracy.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO