ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Low estrogen, testosterone levels may raise risk for rotator cuff tears

By Steven Reinberg, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p27bo_0fEL1qTZ00

Lower levels of sex hormones might be tied to tears of the shoulder's rotator cuff in men and women, a new study suggests.

Among women with low levels of estrogen, researchers found the odds of a rotator cuff tear were 48% higher, compared with women with normal estrogen levels. Among men, the odds of a rotator cuff tear were 89% higher among those with low levels of testosterone.

"It's been known for a long time that when you have low estrogen and testosterone levels, that leads to osteoporosis or weak bones. And as the bones get weaker, it compromises tendon-bone attachments, and that's basically what rotator cuff tears are," said study co-author Dr. Peter Chalmers. He is an orthopedic surgeon and clinical instructor at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

Chalmers noted that because this is an observational study, it can't prove that low levels of testosterone and estrogen cause rotator cuff tears, only that the two are associated.

He added, however, that biological explanations may exist.

For example, Chalmers said, "Testosterone is an anabolic steroid, which means it builds muscle. It's well accepted that when a muscle builds, the tendon has to build to compensate for the increased force by the muscle. So it may be that when testosterone levels are low, the tendons no longer receive that signal, and then the attachment can weaken."

Not only can sex hormone deficiencies lead to rotator cuff tears, they may also hinder healing, the study authors suggested.

Because both deficient testosterone and estrogen levels can be treated, this risk might be modifiable. "But we don't have enough evidence to recommend that yet," Chalmers said.

"We're going to do more studies to try to determine if that would be appropriate. But certainly, this study suggests that this may be a pathway going forward," he said.

The rotator cuff has tendons that attach the upper arm bone (humerus) to the shoulder blade. When one or more of these tendons is torn, the tendon no longer fully attaches to the head of the humerus, resulting in pain.

Rotator cuff tears are common. Each year, almost 2 million Americans see doctors because of a rotator cuff problem, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. For the most severe cases, surgical repair is needed.

For the study, Chalmers and his colleagues used a health insurance database to collect data on nearly 230,000 men and women, average age 54, who had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff from 2008 through 2017. They matched these patients with similar people who didn't have the surgery.

Among those who had surgery, 27% of women were deficient in estrogen and 7% of men were deficient in testosterone, compared with 20% of the women and 4% of the men who didn't have surgery, the investigators found.

To confirm their findings, the researchers analyzed the Veterans Administration Genealogy database. They found that rotator cuff repair was about three times more likely for women with estrogen deficiency and for men with testosterone deficiency.

"This paper provides additional evidence that these tendon tears are metabolic in origin," Chalmers said. "So I think for people who have other underlying metabolic abnormalities, they need to understand that these deficiencies are bad for your overall health and have a ripple effect all over the body, even into the shoulder."

Dr. Randy Cohn, chief of the division of orthopedic surgery at Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y., said it's not surprising that these hormones might play a part in rotator cuff tears.

"We know that systemic factors affect musculoskeletal pathophysiology. We know this in the setting of osteoporosis hip fractures, where estrogen deficiency has been shown to cause demineralization of bone and increases risk for subsequent fracture. We know that systemic factors play a role in tendon muscle healing," Cohn said.

"It's not surprising that testosterone and estrogen help grow muscle and help with healing. It's not a big leap of faith to think that sex hormone deficiency can be associated with poor healing," Cohn added.

He and Chalmers said that taking testosterone and estrogen supplements to prevent rotator cuff tears is warranted by the findings of this study.

To prevent rotator cuff tears, Cohn advises living a healthy lifestyle. If tears occur, he believes that physical therapy and over-the-counter painkillers are the best treatment.

"Rotator cuff surgery is really only indicated with a failure of extensive nonoperative and conservative care," he advised.

The report was published recently in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery.

More information

The Hospital for Special Surgery offers tips for preventing rotator cuff injuries.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
MedicalXpress

How fingers could point to a link between low testosterone and COVID hospitalizations

Could the length of a person's fingers provide a clue to how ill they might get after contracting COVID-19? It is widely recognized that a longer ring finger is a marker of higher levels of testosterone prenatally, whereas a longer index finger is a marker of higher levels of estrogen. Generally, men have longer ring fingers, whereas women have longer index fingers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Testosterone#Estrogen#Rotator Cuff Tear#The University Of Utah
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Can You Take Turmeric with Blood Pressure Medication?

Turmeric is a spice used in many parts of the world. It is one of the main ingredients in curry powder. Turmeric also has a long history of application in Ayurvedic medicine. Ayurveda is a practice rooted in ancient Indian medicine dating back more than 3,000 years. As with many...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
Lima News

Caffeine’s effects on blood sugar and blood pressure

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I love to drink coffee. I often have multiple cups a day. Recently, I was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure. My doctor advised that I may want to cut back on my beverage of choice, as it is not good for my blood sugar or blood pressure. Can you provide some insight, as I thought coffee was good for my health?
HEALTH
Freethink

A common arthritis drug treats alopecia

A Yale University-led trial found that a common arthritis drug can work as an alopecia treatment, helping more than one third of people with severe hair loss regrow their hair in 36 weeks. The challenge: Alopecia areata is a disease in which the immune system attacks hair follicles. This causes...
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Fort Worth

Young man can’t speak, walk or take care of himself because doctors took his headache and sensitivity to noise symptoms for granted, even though he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived, girlfriend speaks out

A young man’s life completely changed and he is now unable to speak, walk or take care of himself after he’d had a serious stroke and barely survived in April last year. Speaking to Insider a year after the incident, the girlfriend who brought him to the hospital blames doctors because they failed to treat him properly as he was diagnosed with migraine and sent home even though it was later discovered he suffered serious stroke.
HEALTH
Ars Technica

Autopsies suggest COVID’s smell loss is caused by inflammation, not virus

Although the loss of smell and taste became apparent symptoms of COVID-19 early in the pandemic, researchers are still working out why that happens—is the virus directly infecting and destroying the cells responsible for these critical senses, or is it collateral damage from our immune systems fighting off the invading foe?
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How too much drinking harms the liver

As Americans stepped up their drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, liver disease and transplants surged. Between March 2020 and January 2021, the number of U.S. patients with alcohol-associated liver disease who received a new liver or were wait-listed for a transplant was 50% higher than pre-pandemic projections, researchers say. Alcohol-associated...
HERSHEY, PA
Nashville News Hub

“We want the way children are diagnosed quicker”, Mother, who was told by a doctor that her young daughter’s fatal sarcoma is probably her period, is urging parents to recognize the symptoms

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month, but their doctor dismissed the symptoms and reportedly said it could be her period. The mother was not happy with the diagnosis so took her daughter to another hospital and was shocked to discover that she had a lump. The 10-year-old child was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma that can occur at any age, but most often presents in children. The young girl died after going through a range of surgeries, followed by nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.
KIDS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
339K+
Followers
54K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy