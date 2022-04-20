ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin rejects UN calls for ceasefire in Ukraine over Orthodox Easter

By Rebecca Falconer
 2 days ago
Russia's government rejected calls from the United Nations chief Tuesday for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Eastern Orthodox Holy Week to allow for civilians to evacuate the country, per the New York Times. Driving the news:...

