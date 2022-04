It's been a busy couple of days for the BYU basketball program as the Cougars have seen Caleb Lohner, Gideon George, and Gavin Baxter enter the transfer portal. Coming off a 2022 season in which BYU narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament, head coach Mark Pope and his staff are eager to improve the Cougars' roster in preparation for next season. Most importantly, BYU is preparing for the future when it enters the Big 12 in 2023. Today, we take an updated look at the 2022-2023 BYU men's basketball roster.

