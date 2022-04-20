ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marriage? In this economy? This L.A. couple spent just $500 on their wedding

It's no secret that weddings can get really expensive, but one Los Angeles couple found a way to keep costs small on their big day. Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough were able to pull everything off for just $500, which is way less than the nearly $30,000 national average, according to a report last year from wedding planning website The Knot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
