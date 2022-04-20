Marriage? In this economy? This L.A. couple spent just $500 on their wedding

A couple has gone viral for spending just $500 (£380) on their wedding day.Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough from California, US tied the knot in the inexpensive ceremony in Los Angeles, where they cut costs by getting married in a public place with few guests and hosting their reception in a local hotel lounge.Ms Brokenbrough’s even bought her wedding dress from fast-fashion website Shein, costing the bride just $47 (£36) and she has since received over one million views on TikTok for her frugal celebration.Speaking to Good Morning America, the couple said: "Our goal was to just be as minimal as...

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 3 DAYS AGO