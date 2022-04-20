ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearlake, CA

California teen with autism who went missing in 2019 is found in Utah

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 2 days ago

Connerjack Oswalt was 16 when he...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

The Daily 04-14-22: Missing Calif. teen found after 3 years: 'My sweetheart's alive'

Missing persons notice for Connerjack Oswalt. (The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) After three years of desperation, the family of missing California teen Connerjack Oswalt is overjoyed after the teenager was found this week in Park City, Utah. In footage of the moment Oswalt's mom found out her son was found, she can be heard saying through tears, "My sweetheart's alive."
PARK CITY, UT
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearlake, CA
State
California State
State
Utah State
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
The US Sun

Gabby Petito’s parents issue chilling warning to Brian Laundrie’s family and say ‘they have MORE evidence against them’

BRIAN Laundrie’s parents will have to "wait and see" what evidence Gabby Petito's family has against them, according to the Petito's lawyer. Attorney Pat Reilly issued the ominous warning after Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a motion on Wednesday to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges they knew their son had killed the vlogger.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Times
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
Motorious

California Police Looking For Chevy Impala Owner

Petaluma Police Department in the San Francisco Bay Area have put out an interesting request. They’re looking for the owner of what they believe is a 1966 Chevy Impala convertible. At least that’s what they think it is. The license plate was missing and the VIN didn’t match any records on file, so they’re making a guess. In fact, they don’t even know if the vehicle is stolen.
PETALUMA, CA
The Independent

Man who abducted 26 children in America’s biggest kidnapping in 1976 may be released

After 17 unsuccessful attempts, a California man who kidnapped 26 children on a school bus in 1976 has been recommended for parole.When Frederick Newhall Woods and two other gunmen hijacked the school bus in Chowchilla, California, it was considered the biggest kidnapping in US history.After hijacking the bus, which returning from a summer field trip at the Chowchilla fairgrounds swimming pool, Woods and his friends James and Richard Schoenfeld transferred the 26 children and their driver into vans and drove them 12 hours away in the dark to a location where, CBS News reported, they were held captive underground in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Father Says Homeless Man Saved Daughter And Her Friends During Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire. Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos. “I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.” Then, the phone died. “Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said. He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy