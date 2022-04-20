ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calderone shutout powers Ocean Township to win in Myrtle Beach - Baseball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Will Calderone pitched a five-hit shutout as Ocean Township defeated Notre Dame Cathedral (OH), 8-0, in Myrtle Beach,...

