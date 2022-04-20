ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

National Pet Industry Exceeds $123 Billion in Sales and Sets New Benchmark

By Press Releases
 2 days ago

(PRESS RELEASE) STAMFORD, CT – The leading trade association serving the interests of the pet products industry since 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) announced the industry has reached $123.6 billion in sales in 2021, the highest level in history. This is the second consecutive record-setting year for the industry,...

Related
MarketWatch

Pending home sales decline for fourth consecutive month, underscoring down shift in housing market

The numbers: Pending home sales slid 4.1% in February, according to the monthly index released by the National Association of Realtors. The index reflects transactions where the contract has been signed for an existing-home sale, but the sale has not yet closed. Economists view it as an indicator for the direction of existing-home sales in subsequent months.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
DoYouRemember?

Costco, Kroger, And Walmart Are The First To Put Purchase Limits On Certain Items

Going to the grocery store can be a stressful activity these days. With inflation still going up, your favorite products are likely more expensive. In addition, there are still shortages and supply chain issues on certain items which means you may not be able to find them at your local store. For this reason, some stores have now issued purchase limits again on certain items.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. single-family starts tumble; construction backlog at record high

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family homebuilding and permits tumbled in March as soaring mortgage rates increased costs, but residential construction remains underpinned by a severe shortage of houses. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed a record backlog of homes approved for construction, but yet...
REAL ESTATE
TechCrunch

Tesla blames inflation, cost pressure from suppliers for increased car prices

“We absolutely want to make EVs as affordable as possible. It’s been very difficult with inflation at a 40 or 50-year high, and I think the official numbers actually understate the true magnitude of inflation,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk. “In some cases we’re seeing suppliers request 20-30% cost increases for parts from last year to the end of this year. So there’s a lot of cost pressure there.”
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Housing: Mortgage rates exceed 5%, home sales drop

Mortgage rates jumped past the 5% threshold this week, the highest level since April 2010, continuing its stubborn climb as the spring selling season kicks off. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5.11%, up from 5% a week ago, according to Freddie Mac. Since the first week of March, rates have increased 1.35 basis points and are already a surprising 2 percentage points higher than the end of last year.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Paint maker PPG raises prices again on higher energy prices, costs

Shares of PPG Industries Inc. PPG, -0.23% rose 2% in the extended session Thursday after the paint and coatings maker reported first-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations and said it will increase prices again to fend off rising prices for raw materials and other costs increases. PPG said it earned $18 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with earnings of $378 million, or $1.58 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, PPG earned $1.37 a share. Sales rose 11% to $4.3 billion, PPG said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected PPG to report adjusted EPS of $1.11 on sales of $4.2 billion. Raw-material costs are up 25% year-on-year, with energy and transportation costs "also elevated," the company said. Demand is expected to remain "solid," and supply disruptions are expected to persist, PPG said. "Given higher global energy prices, we are implementing further selling-price increases in all businesses, and our commercial processes are enabling closer to real-time pricing relative to inflation," the company said. PPG had increased its prices in January. "We are also developing further cost mitigation actions in the event of broader economic slowdowns. The continuing crisis in Europe and pandemic-related restrictions in China have increased the level of near-term economic uncertainty," the company said. PPG guided for second-quarter adjusted EPS between $1.60 and $1.90. Sales volumes are seen down by a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage, it said. Shares of PPG ended the regular trading day up 1.1%.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Higher mortgage rates set stage for lower home sales

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Low mortgage rates have helped juice the housing market over the past decade, easing the way for borrowers to finance ever-higher home prices. A run-up in rates in recent weeks is threatening to undo that dynamic, setting the stage for a slowdown in home sales this year as the increased borrowing costs reduce would-be buyers’ purchasing power.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Retail sales fall as cost-of-living crisis bites

Online sales took a heavy hit last month, with shoppers reining in unnecessary purchases as the cost-of-living crisis started to bite, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said sales volumes fell 1.4% in March – faster than the 0.5% drop in February – although they remain 2.2% above pre-Covid levels of February 2020.Online sales bore the brunt, dropping 7.9% in the month – following on from a 6.9% fall in February.Retail sales volumes fell 1.4% in March, with the biggest driver coming from ‘non-store retailing’ (including online shops), which fell 7.9%. However, retail remains 2.2% above...
RETAIL

