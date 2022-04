CHICAGO --Chicago Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier has been placed on the injured list after undergoing surgery for appendicitis, the team announced Friday. Frazier, 27, has appeared in 10 games this season after the Cubs signed him as a free agent during the winter. He was the fifth overall pick by the New York Yankees in 2013 but had injury issues related to suffering multiple concussions while playing in New York.

