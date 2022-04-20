Softball Highlights for Tuesday 4/19

A junior college baseball game in Texas was suspended on Wednesday after a pitcher tackled an opposing player who had just hit a home run off of him. North Central Texas College’s Josh Phillips hit a go-ahead homer in the top of the sixth inning. As he was rounding third base, Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward sprinted toward him and violently speared him. The hit caused Phillips’ helmet to fly off his head. You can see the video below:

