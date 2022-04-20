Inagural Club Unity Show

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige has released a remix of her single “Good Morning Gorgeous” featuring H.E.R. The inspirational song, off Blige’s recent album of the same name, is a TikTok sensation soundtracking posts that promote self-love, self-empowerment and self-care.
Blige released Good Morning Gorgeous, her 14th album, in February via 300 Entertainment and her own Mary Jane Productions. It features collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign and Usher.
Last month, Blige joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl halftime show. The performance at SoFi Stadium in...
Comments / 0