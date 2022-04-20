ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Inagural Club Unity Show

wrir.org
 2 days ago

Club Unity, hosted by DJ Tommy 2600. Mixing Baltimore club and other classics live at the WRIR studio. Deltanine & Prismatic, “Pipeline (James Nasty Remix)”. Aaliyah, “Age Ain't Nothing But a Number (James Nasty Remix)”. from Independent. Independent. Dj Technics, “Shoulda...

www.wrir.org

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
CBS LA

Hip hop legend DJ Kay Slay dies at 55

NEW YORK - Legendary hip hop DJ Kay Slay passed away this weekend following a battle with COVID. Radio station HOT 97 announced Keith Grayson's death on their website. Grayson's family released the following statement to the station. "Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for...
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
Vibe

Celebrities React To DJ Kay Slay’s Death

Click here to read the full article. The death of DJ Kay Slay, who passed away on Easter Sunday (April 17), has rocked the music community. News of the legendary spinner’s death, which was reportedly due to complications related to the COVID-19 diagnosis he received in December 2021, surfaced on Sunday evening, resulting in an outpouring of mourning from the Harlem native’s family, friends, and collaborators. Kay Slay’s family released a statement addressing his passing on Monday (April 18) morning, writing that their hearts were “broken” and thanking the public for their well wishes and support. More from VIBE.comDJ...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Rolling Stone

DJ Kay Slay, Revered Mixtape Maker and Hip-Hop’s ‘Drama King,’ Dead at 55

Click here to read the full article. DJ Kay Slay, the venerated hip-hop DJ known as rap’s “Drama King,” died Sunday, April 17, due to complications related to Covid-19. He was 55. The New York City radio station Hot 97 — where DJ Kay Slay was a longtime host — confirmed his death and shared a statement from his family. “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay,” the Grayson family wrote. “A dominant figure in hip-hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Claims He & 3 Other Rappers Are Running Hip Hop Right Now

Lil Durk is one of the most popular rappers in the game today. His stock is going even higher after the release of his seventh studio album 7220, and with that comes conversations about him being one of the leaders in Hip Hop now. During his interview with the Full...
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Mary J. Blige Taps H.E.R. for ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ Remix

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige has released a remix of her single “Good Morning Gorgeous” featuring H.E.R. The inspirational song, off Blige’s recent album of the same name, is a TikTok sensation soundtracking posts that promote self-love, self-empowerment and self-care. Blige released Good Morning Gorgeous, her 14th album, in February via 300 Entertainment and her own Mary Jane Productions. It features collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign and Usher. Last month, Blige joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar for the Super Bowl halftime show. The performance at SoFi Stadium in...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Club Music#Inagural Club Unity Show#Club Unity#Mixing Baltimore#Wrir#Thang#Single Independent#Warner Records
Popculture

'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Anitta set to co-headline LA Pride with Christina Aguilera

Anitta is taking her talents to Los Angeles. Following an unbelievable performance at Coachella last weekend--and another coming up for Weekend 2 of the festival--the “Envolver” singer has been announced as the second headliner of the 2022 LA Pride Concert. Alongside Christina Aguilera, who was previously announced as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Damian Marley, Shabba Ranks, And Burning Spear Speak On Return Of The Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise

Click here to read the full article. “All in the same boat, rockin’ on the same rock,” Bob Marley sang on the Wailers’ 1971 classic “Don’t Rock My Boat.” Produced by the late great Lee “Scratch” Perry, the song is a plea for unity in keeping with the time-honored values of reggae music. “Got to get together,” Marley sang, “loving each other.” Some forty years after its release, “Don’t Rock My Boat” became a sort of unofficial theme song for the Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise, a yearly musical excursion created by Bob’s youngest son Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley and...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Number Ones: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Tha Crossroads”

In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. ***. There is simply no way to adequately convey just how weird they sounded. Decades...
HIP HOP
HeySoCal

COVID sidelines 2 performers as 2nd weekend of Coachella fest begins

COVID-19 diagnoses will keep Scottish-American singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs and Djordje Petrovic, better known as nomad sounds producer Satori, from performing during the second weekend of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, which began Friday. “I’ve taken multiple tests and they are all positive,” Briggs tweeted Thursday, one day before she...
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy