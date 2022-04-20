ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Agenda — Triopia school board, April 20

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
The Triopia school board is scheduled to meet in regular session at 7 p.m. today in the district library at 2204 Concord Arenzville Road.

Among the items on the agenda are:

  • Consideration of consolidated district plan
  • Consideration of Class of 2022 for graduation
  • Consideration of use of high school gym for baccalaureate
  • Closed session for personnel and collective bargaining
  • Consideration of contract with Triopia Federation of Teachers
  • Accepting of resignation of district paraprofessional
  • Consideration of posting for district paraprofessional
  • Consideration of posting for girls' high school head basketball coach, boys' high school head football coach and girls' high school head volleyball coach
  • Consideration of employment of boys' high school head basketball coach and baseball coach and girls' high school head softball coach
  • Consideration of employment of POMS sponsor
  • Consideration of employment of high school cheerleading sponsor
  • Consideration of employment of boys' junior high school basketball head coach and girls' volleyball head coach
  • Consideration of employment of junior high cheerleading sponsor
  • Consideration of employment of play director and assistant play director

