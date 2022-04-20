EMERGING MARKETS-Ringgit near two-year low, Asian stocks track Wall St higher

* Ringgit falls for 4th straight day * U.S. dollar holds above 101 line * China benchmark lending rates steady for 3rd straight month * Indonesia posts budget surplus in Q1 By Savyata Mishra April 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ringgit hit a near two-year low on Wednesday, pinned down by sustained strength in the U.S. dollar, downbeat prospects for global growth, and an overnight slump in oil prices. Other emerging Asia currencies were mixed, while most stock markets rose. The ringgit, resuming trade after a holiday, fell up to 0.8% to its lowest level since June 2020 as the greenback edged higher. It later pared some losses to trade 0.3% lower, as crude prices rebounded. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia's war in Ukraine, and warned of an imminent threat from inflation to many countries. The IMF's downgrade and warning followed a similar move from the World Bank on Monday. "IMF's downgrade of global growth, risks of China slowdown amid extended lockdowns, decline in CNH overnight, sharper rise in UST yields and softer oil prices dampened MYR sentiments," analysts at Maybank wrote. China surprised markets by leaving its benchmark lending rates steady. Chinese stocks fell 0.2%, as the move reflected Beijing's caution over more easing measures even as economic activity slows sharply due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Emerging Asian stock markets broadly firmed, however, taking cues from Wall Street overnight, as investors digested relatively dovish comments from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials which eased nervousness around the Fed's imminent policy tightening plans. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia added roughly 0.8% each, while Philippine shares extended gains into a fourth straight day and touched their highest level since April 7. Malaysian stocks broke a three-day losing run, and Singapore and Thai equities climbed for a second successive day. Indonesia's rupiah was marginally lower and its stocks rose 0.4%, a day after the country's central bank cut its 2022 economic growth outlook amid risks from inflation and geopolitical tensions but left interest rates at a record low. Barclays analysts said in a note that the decision "continues to suggest the central bank remains reluctant to respond to the Federal Reserve's tightening of monetary policy or the rise in global commodity prices with policy rate hikes of its own." Analysts at Maybank continued to bet on a first rate hike from Bank Indonesia (BI) this quarter and a cumulative 75 basis points hike this year, but said "risks are on the upside if inflation exceeds BI's target range." Separately, Southeast Asia's largest economy recorded a $717.9 million budget surplus in the first quarter, as high commodity prices and an improving domestic economy boost revenue. HIGHLIGHTS: ** U.S. 10-year Treasury yields touched 2.981% for the first time since December 2018 ** Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd said its unit edotco Group Sdn Bhd has entered an agreement with units of the Philippines' PLDT Inc to acquire telecom towers for $800 million Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0415 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.29 -10.4 <.N225 +0.68 -5.63 6 > China <CNY=CFXS -0.06 -0.67 <.SSEC -0.21 -12.43 > > India +0.20 -2.65 <.NSEI 0.79 -1.51 > Indonesi -0.07 -0.66 <.JKSE 0.26 9.67 a > Malaysia -0.28 -2.37 <.KLSE 0.84 3.70 > Philippi +0.08 -2.73 0.85 -0.35 nes S.Korea <KRW=KFTC +0.10 -3.81 <.KS11 -0.08 -8.76 > > Singapor +0.14 -1.22 0.69 6.60 e Taiwan -0.17 -5.48 <.TWII 0.44 -6.31 > Thailand -0.13 -1.20 <.SETI 0.43 1.52 > (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)