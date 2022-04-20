ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Fire at First Quality

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire at First Quality in Lock Haven called several area fire departments to the scene...

Sentinel

Coroner IDs victim of fatal Tuesday fire

LEWISTOWN — The person who perished in the multi-building fire early Tuesday morning on Logan Street in Lewistown Borough has been publicly identified. The Mifflin County Coroner’s Office said the victim was 70-year-old Linda K. Nist, who resided at 47 Logan St. The coroner’s office said she died...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Lockhaven Express

Crash claims life of Mingoville woman

BELLEFONTE — A late afternoon crash took the life of a Mingoville woman on Tuesday. Anjelica Miele, 28, died after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a UTV took place in Walker Township, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers and state police at Rockview. According to PSP,...
BELLEFONTE, PA
Sentinel

1 dead in Lewistown fire

LEWISTOWN — One person is dead and nine others have been displaced as the result of a fire early Tuesday morning on Logan Street in Lewistown Borough. Firefighters from the Lewistown Fire Department arrived at 47 Logan St., around 12:20 a.m., to find a house fully engulfed in flames. The house was entirely destroyed with walls caving in and the roof partially collapsed, according to LFD Chief Bob Barlett.
LEWISTOWN, PA
WBRE

Residents escape fire in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two kids and four adults safely escaped a fire that is said to have started in a baby’s nursery, according to an eyewitness. Firefighters received a call for a report of a fire in the 200 block of Washington Street. According to the residents, it’s separated into three apartments […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
PennLive.com

Fingerprints confirm body pulled from Susquehanna River was man shot by Harrisburg police

Investigators on Tuesday confirmed the body pulled from the Susquehanna River a day earlier was Miguel Maldonado, who was shot by Harrisburg police in January. Maldonado had a knife and was on top of his car with his wife and daughter while the vehicle was partially submerged in the water near the Dock Street Dam. The family had been in that position for at least 90 minutes before police were called at 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man caught selling meth to informant, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is officially behind bars after investigators reported he sold meth to a criminal informant (CI). Michael Francis Sutton, 27, was arraigned Thursday on felony drug charges after an investigation led by Altoona police caught him selling $80 worth of meth to a CI. In August of 2020, police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Dog dead, woman in ICU after surviving assault

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Towanda is facing multiple charges after he sexually assaulted and beat a woman so badly that she ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to Pennsylvania State Police. Kevin Jara Sanchez is charged with criminal homicide, four counts of aggravated assault, rape, aggravated cruelty to […]
TOWANDA, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. man loaded kids in car, tossed gun in lake after killing armed man: police

A 39-year-old fatally shot an Adams County man outside his home during an argument last week, then threw the gun into the lake at Codorus State Park, court documents said. Hanover resident Nicholas Nazario at first lied about his involvement in the Thursday evening shooting, then told police he killed 42-year-old Michael Deyton out of self defense, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA

