Beavercreek hopes to get voters to say ‘yes’ to income tax, reduce burden on property owners

BEAVERCREEK — The upcoming primary will be another chance for the City of Beavercreek to get voters to say “yes” to increased income tax.

Currently, Beavercreek is one of three cities in Ohio that does not have an income tax.

Beavercreek Mayer Bob Stone said that the city was first established as a township, which prevented the council from imposing an income tax.

It became a city in 1980 and city leaders left it up to the voters to divide whether to implement an income tax.

“[Interstate] 75 came through, Wright Pat expanded, Wright State expanded, and so all these things have happened, and as the movie phrase is, if you build it, they will come. Well, Beavercreek has undergone massive growth over the last 40 years,” Stone told News Center 7′s Haley Kosik.

But with growth comes costs.

The city has had to pass those on to property owners which some have said is a burden.

To lessen the burden the city put an income tax proposal in front of voters in 2013 and 2020 — both times voters said no.

Jane Schmidt does not live in Beavercreek but works there.

“I think that every American works really hard for what they earn and everything extra that we pay in taxes is less that we take home,” Schmidt said.

The income tax would include her and everyone else who has jobs in the city.

The city said if the vote passes, it would lower property taxes to about $134 for every $100,000 home.

Kelly McCormick said her property taxes are ‘ridiculously high’.

“I’m hoping that property taxes will settle down a little bit in Beavercreek ... and spread the burden out on among those who are also working, which includes me,” McCormick said.

City leaders believe the tax would also help balance the city’s revenue source for the city and its’ residents.

Stone said there is an estimate of around $15 to $17 million.

Stone wants to use that money to hire five additional police officers, five more public service works, offset property tax reduction and improve infrastructure.

Types of income that would be taxed are resident and non-resident wages, salaries, income and commissions.

As well as lottery, sweepstakes, gambling and sports winnings.

“This is home and I hope that the people that live here like to call it home and so sometimes taking care of your home costs you a buck,” Stone said.

