Saint James, NY

Town Board Work Session

smithtownny.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscuss permits for Lake Ave, St James...

www.smithtownny.gov

MyChesCo

Houlahan Invites Veterans and the Public to Coatesville VAMC Listening Session and Town Hall

COATESVILLE, PA — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced the details of two back-to-back events, a Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) Listening Session and an Economic Development and Infrastructure Investment Town Hall, scheduled for this Monday, March 28 at 9 and 10 a.m. respectively. The listening session will address the March 14 report that recommended the closure of the Coatesville VAMC, and the town hall will focus on supporting small businesses through reliable infrastructure including broadband. Both events will take place at Coatesville City Hall.
COATESVILLE, PA
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Climate activists gather at La Crosse’s City Hall to ask schools to take renewable energy pledge

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Climate activists and city leaders gathered at La Crosse’s City Hall for a Protect the Future rally. Citizen Action of Wisconsin is calling on UW-La Crosse and the School District of La Crosse to make a pledge to take action and combat climate change. Organizers of the rally are encouraging everyone to do their part...

