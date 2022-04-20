Town Board Work Session

COATESVILLE, PA — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) announced the details of two back-to-back events, a Coatesville VA Medical Center (VAMC) Listening Session and an Economic Development and Infrastructure Investment Town Hall, scheduled for this Monday, March 28 at 9 and 10 a.m. respectively. The listening session will address the March 14 report that recommended the closure of the Coatesville VAMC, and the town hall will focus on supporting small businesses through reliable infrastructure including broadband. Both events will take place at Coatesville City Hall.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO