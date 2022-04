DEVILS LAKE – North Dakota’s best high school basketball players will have a chance to show off their skills once more come July. Class A and B all-star basketball rosters for the North Dakota Lions were announced on April 14. Members of the boys’ team will report to Fargo on July 8, while members of the girls’ team will meet in Bismarck on the same date.

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO