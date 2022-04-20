Senators' Tim Stutzle: Garners helper Tuesday

The Dallas Stars play their final road game of the regular season Thursday against the Calgary Flames on the second night of a back-to-back. The Stars are in the middle of a dismal road trip. They watched the Vancouver Canucks swarm them 6-2 on Monday night in a game where they were completely overwhelmed. Then, they chased the high-flying Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday after falling behind 2-0 early in the first, eventually dropping that one 5-2. With the playoffs on the line for a team that is supposed to be playing the best hockey at the most important time, this trip so far has been alarming. The two losses dropped them to .500 on the road with a 19-19-2 record on the season.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO