NHL

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Garners helper Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Stutzle posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks....

www.cbssports.com

Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner undergoing season-ending knee surgery

As the Vegas Golden Knights look to make the playoffs over this final stretch of the season, they now will have to do so without their starting goaltender. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan reported that Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner’s season is over. He opted to undergo surgery for a major knee injury he suffered against Philadelphia last month. Lehner attempted to play through that injury over the past month but finally made the choice to end his season to get started on the recovery process.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs Rangers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (35-31-10) VS NEW YORK RANGERS (50-21-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. Thursday night is rivalry night, as the New York Islanders take on their archrivals, the New York Rangers, at UBS Arena. The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 OT loss against the...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Senators’ Offseason Projections: Erik Brännström

As the regular season comes to a close, the Ottawa Senators have quite a few decisions to make. In this weekly series, we will explore and project what some of those key player decisions will look like. This week’s focus is on pending restricted free agent (RFA) Erik Brännström.
NHL
Person
Alex Formenton
NBC Washington

Ovechkin Hit 50 Goals, But Capitals Lose 4-3 to Vegas in Overtime

Ovechkin hit 50 goals, but Capitals lose 4-3 to Vegas in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals had a whirlwind night in Las Vegas as captain Alex Ovechkin hit more milestones, but they came in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Washington rallied to tie...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
DENVER, CO
#Kraken#Pim
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/21/22 @ Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars play their final road game of the regular season Thursday against the Calgary Flames on the second night of a back-to-back. The Stars are in the middle of a dismal road trip. They watched the Vancouver Canucks swarm them 6-2 on Monday night in a game where they were completely overwhelmed. Then, they chased the high-flying Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday after falling behind 2-0 early in the first, eventually dropping that one 5-2. With the playoffs on the line for a team that is supposed to be playing the best hockey at the most important time, this trip so far has been alarming. The two losses dropped them to .500 on the road with a 19-19-2 record on the season.
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Wild handle Canucks, lock in playoff foe

Kevin Fiala scored two goals and Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, Jared Spurgeon scored once...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN PLAYERS STILL ELIGIBLE FOR 2022 ENTRY DRAFT, NHL SAYS

Despite the on-going Russian invasion of Ukraine, the National Hockey League will allow Russian-born players to be selected during upcoming Entry Draft in July in Montreal, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. "It's a question we have asked before as recently as the GM meetings in Florida and I got the...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NHL

Recap: Quick's 29 Saves Give Kings 2-1 Win Over Ducks at Honda Center

The Ducks went toe-to-toe with the crosstown rival LA Kings for 60 minutes, but Jonathan Quick's 29 saves proved the difference for the visitors, who skated away with a 2-1 victory tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 30-34-14 (74 points) on the season, sixth in the Pacific...
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Coyotes Forward Andrew Ladd to Play In 1,000th NHL Game Tonight

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd will skate in his 1,000th career NHL game tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks at Gila River Arena. The Coyotes will hold a pregame ceremony honoring Ladd's 1,000 game milestone on Friday, April 22 versus the Washington Capitals. Ladd becomes the 370th player...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Tending twine Friday

Kuemper will get the starting nod in Edmonton on Friday, per the NHL media site. Kuemper coughed up three goals in Monday's loss to Washington, snapping his six-game winning streak. The veteran netminder fell to 36-10-3 with a strong 2.43 GAA and .924 save percentage through 53 games this season. He's 2-0-0 with a stellar .960 save percentage against the Oilers.
DENVER, CO
NHL

The Wrap: Coyotes Come Back to Force OT but Fall to Blackhawks

Arizona found itself down 3-1 at the start of the third period, but the team battled back with goals from Nathan Smith, the first of his career, and Anton Stralman to tie the game at three. Karel Vejmelka notched 36 saves, including a couple of grade-A's down the stretch to get the game to overtime, but the Blackhawks grabbed the extra point when Alex DeBrincat netted the winner with 37 seconds remaining in the extra session.
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Wild

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between Vancouver and Minnesota this season: Oct. 26 (3-2 L), Mar. 24 (3-2 OT L), Apr. 21 (road). The Canucks have a 47-34-5-10 all-time record against the Wild, including a 22-22-2-3 record on the road. The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: One of each in overtime loss

Kuznetsov scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Kuznetsov opened the scoring in the first period and then set up an Alex Ovechkin tally in the second. The 29-year-old Kuznetsov has only been held off the scoresheet once in April, collecting two goals and 10 assists in nine games. The center has 77 points, 197 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 74 outings overall.
NHL
NHL

Predators Prospect Report: April 21

Nashville's top prospects are playing all over the world and perfecting their craft with the hope of one day skating for the Predators. Here's a look at how they're faring this season with their respective clubs, organizations and schools thus far. Here's the Preds Prospect Report for April 21, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN

