Nashville, TN

Predators' Filip Forsberg: Scores in victory

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Forsberg scored a goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Calgary. Forsberg opened the...

www.cbssports.com

KARE

Fiala scores 2, Wild beat Canucks

ST PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Thursday night. The Wild ensured they will finish either second or third in the Central Division and locked in a first-round playoff matchup with St. Louis, which is two points behind in the standings. Minnesota lost all three games against the Blues this season, including two in overtime.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Predators Prospect Report: April 21

Nashville's top prospects are playing all over the world and perfecting their craft with the hope of one day skating for the Predators. Here's a look at how they're faring this season with their respective clubs, organizations and schools thus far. Here's the Preds Prospect Report for April 21, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Flames Post-Game: Grinding out a point in Nashville

The Calgary Flames headed to scenic Nashville on Tuesday night to (a) face the Predators and (b) play the 10th and final rescheduled COVID postponement game of their season. In a really tight-checking battle, the Flames got off to a slow start but managed to build their game. In a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fox News

Shea Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 4-3

Shea Theodore scored 2:09 into overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. Theodore dangled his way through two defenders and deked his way to a backhand winner past Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov, keeping the Golden Knights’ slim playoff hopes alive.
NHL
CBS New York

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 29 saves for the Sabres in this matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils."It was unreal. It's hard to explain those feelings when you step on the ice. It's all positive things," said Okhotiuk, a 21-year-old Russian. "And then the first...
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

HEDMAN MAKES HIS PICK FOR THE WINNER OF THE NORRIS TROPHY

There's been a lot of debate over who should win the Norris Trophy this season for the year's best defenceman. There are a few names on the blueline having a fantastic year. As for Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who won the award in 2018, he knows who he would pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Snap Losing Streak in Montreal

Both the Flyers and Montreal Canadiens entered Thursday's game with six-game losing streaks. Something was going to have to give for one of the teams near the bottom of the NHL standings. For the Flyers, multiple young players helped snap the streak, defeating the Canadiens, 6-3. Shots were limited early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Keeps streak going with helper

Tarasenko notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Tarasenko extended his point streak to eight games when he set up a Robert Thomas goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Tarasenko has eight goals and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak. While the recent work is obviously excellent, the winger's been strong all season with 33 goals, 46 helpers, 223 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-9 rating through 71 appearances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out Friday

Rantanen (illness) will not play Friday against Edmonton, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Rantanen will miss his second consecutive game while battling an illness. The 25-year-old winger has racked up 36 goals and 91 points over 73 games this season, including 26 over his last 19 contests. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday in Winnipeg.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Blues’ Buchnevich is a Key Component to Teams Future Success

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers, there was little doubt the team was gaining a future star. Less than a year into the trade, his impact and the team’s reliance on the Russian forward is larger than anyone had anticipated, and will be more so in the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Dahlin's recent production stacks up among NHL's top defensemen

Rasmus Dahlin dropped the two halves of his stick onto the ice as the puck crossed the goal line, then shrugged as he skated toward his teammates to celebrate. Dahlin scored his 12th goal of the season Thursday on a one-timer that snapped his stick in two. The puck slid slowly into the New Jersey net off the skate of Devils forward Dawson Mercer.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

The Love Affair Between Swiss Hockey Fans and Roman Josi

Predators Captain Set to Return Home to Bern During NHL Global Series Challenge in October. Raffi Jenzer, a computer programmer, was sitting in the stands at Thun's historic hockey rink. Down on the ice he was following the action; with particular attention to his son, Levin, a 13-year-old skating with HC Thun's under-15 team.
NASHVILLE, TN

