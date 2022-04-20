ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two arrests made in Salinas overnight highspeed chases

By Sarah Rosenthal
 2 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION) UPDATE APRIL 20, 2022 at 10:10 a.m. -- Salinas Police said they arrested two people and cited a minor in two separate vehicle pursuits in Salinas overnight.

The first incident happened around 9:12 p.m. officers tried to stop a 2001 BMW for vehicle code violations at Amarillo Way and Nogal Drive.

The car would not stop and the driver Daniel Garcia, 18, took police on a 12-minute 11.26-mile pursuit.

Garcia made several laps around Rider Avenue, Las Casitas Drive and Nogal Drive, eventually, he took the Laurel Drive extension across town and got on northbound Highway 101.

He exited on Sala Road, circled around to North Main Street and lost control on the 2300 block.

He hit four parked cars and caused significant damage, according to police.

Garcia and his 14-year-old passenger got out and ran.

Garcia was captured by a K9 unit and the 14-year-old was caught a short distance later.

A loaded 30 round 9mm magazine was found on the ground near him but no gun was located.

The juvenile was cited out to his parents and faces charges of resisting arrest and possession of a firearm magazine.

Garcia was booked into Monterey County Jail on evading police, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest and hit and run charges.

A second arrest was made around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Poloma Avenue and Key Street.

Officers attempted a traffic stop of a 2017 Chevy Equinox for driving at a high speed.

The driver Joseph Gomez, 25, tried driving recklessly to evade the pursuing officer but they were able to catch up to the suspect near John Street and Sanborn Road.

When trying to stop the vehicle the suspect sped up and failed to stop at signs and red lights.

Gomez then turned his headlights off at John Street and Wood street and kept driving toward Abbott Street.

Gomez then suddenly drove onto Front Street and stopped in the parking lot of the Tyann Village apartment complex.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and put into county jail for evading and reckless driving.

---

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities have confirmed a police chase led to a multi-vehicle crash on North Main Street in Salinas.

2260 North Main Street to the Espinosa-Russell Road intersection is closed in both directions.

Witnesses say that it was a vehicle pursuit, the car in question crashed into parked cars but kept going.

Two people got out and attempted to escape but a police K-9 got a hold of one of the suspects, according to witnesses.

Witnesses say both suspects are now in custody.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

