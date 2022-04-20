ESPN FPI projects outcome of 2022 Michigan football season

Michigan football is coming off one of its best seasons in program history, going 12-2, beating Ohio State for the first time since 2011, winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and advancing to the program’s first College Football Playoff since it was created in 2014.

So naturally, the advanced metrics expect the Wolverines to build upon that success, right?

Unfortunately, no.

Though the maize and blue are trending in the right direction, for whatever reason, Jim Harbaugh’s squad isn’t getting the same benefit of the doubt that teams such as Ohio State (the perceived favorite), Wisconsin and Penn State often do. The latter two tend to have plaudits going into every season. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) was updated for the 2022 season, and while the Wolverines are a top-10 team in the eyes of the worldwide leader, they’re still on the outside looking in.

Let’s dig deeper into each statistic to decipher what it means.

List

Preseason ranking: No. 7

Photo: Isaiah Hole

FPI rating: 16.5

This is the overall rating that ESPN FPI has, which is seventh overall — second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State. Considering the Buckeyes’ recruiting classes, and their decade of dominance, it makes sense the Wolverines would be behind OSU. Of course, being rated No. 7 in the country is a pretty good place to be sitting, and if the maize and blue handle business, and out-scheme Ohio State once again, then Michigan could be sitting pretty.

Certainly a favorable schedule overall helps.

Projected win-loss record: 9.5-2.6

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This one seems a little weird, but given Jim Harbaugh’s tenure in Ann Arbor, it makes sense that the Wolverines are essentially picked to go 10-2 in the regular season — because with 2020’s odd year removed, 9.5 wins in the regular season is exactly Michigan’s average. However, given the teams the Wolverines are scheduled to face, the only one the maize and blue will likely be underdogs to is Ohio State — though perhaps Iowa on the road in Week 5 could also meet that criteria. But, with Penn State and Michigan State at home, and an easy nonconference slate, the Wolverines are in a good position to exceed that win total in 2022.

Chances Michigan will go undefeated: 1.2%

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This number is low, but, overall, seems fair, given that even in dominant seasons, there always seems to be a game or two that trips up the Wolverines. Last year, it was Michigan State. In 2016, everything went wrong at Iowa before the Ohio State game rolled around two weeks later. In 2011, MSU and Iowa were the culprits. In 2006, the Wolverines were undefeated going into the Ohio State game. The maize and blue haven’t gone undefeated since 1997, so it stands to reason Michigan will falter at some point.

However, should the Wolverines go into that OSU game at 11-0, which is certainly a possibility, all bets are off.

Chances that Michigan will get six wins: 99.8%

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Aside from 2020, the season that was shortened due to COVID-19, Michigan has won six games every season that Jim Harbaugh has been the head coach. The three nonconference games are basically automatic wins, so then the Wolverines just need to beat teams that they’re expected to: Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana, Nebraska, etc.

Projected percentage Michigan wins the Big Ten East: 9.9%

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Despite Michigan State’s seeming emergence and Penn State being a threat, there’s a good chance the Big Ten East will come down to Michigan and Ohio State once again this year. The Buckeyes have a tougher schedule, with Wisconsin finally becoming a crossover from the West. The Badgers come off Michigan’s schedule and are replaced by Nebraska. So, 9.9% feels a little low, because it seems the Wolverines stand more of a chance than that — lest the analytics are taking into account the Buckeyes’ dominance over the past decade rather than looking at the most recent trend.

Naturally, Ohio State has a commanding lead in the division percentage.

Projected percentage Michigan wins the Big Ten Championship: 7.2%

Photo: Isaiah Hole

After Michigan won the Big Ten championship this past year, the players noted that these same analytics a year ago gave the Wolverines a 1% chance to win the conference. Well, that number has moved up — albeit slightly.

Considering the proverbial chip that the maize and blue had on their shoulder a year ago helped propel them to win the conference, this number certainly should help the team not become complacent. Again, usually when other teams get good — Penn State, Wisconsin, etc. — they tend to get more ‘respect’ than this. But again, these are from advanced analytics, so it’s likely taking in the past several years’ data to give Michigan this percentage.

Chances that Michigan makes the College Football Playoff: 7.2%

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Well, considering this is the exact same percentage as the chances to win the Big Ten, this makes sense. Basically, win the conference, go to the College Football Playoff. It’s that simple.

Chances Michigan makes the national championship game: 4.2%

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Of course, getting to the playoff and winning the semifinal are two completely different things — Michigan learned that the hard way in December.

Ultimately, it will come down to whomever the Wolverines are matched up against. If Michigan plays a team from the Big 12 or the ACC or the Pac-12, the chances are likely greater than if they’re playing Alabama or Georgia. But, no team is invincible, either.

Chances Michigan wins the national championship: 1.3%

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File

Of course, it’ll be tough to win it all. There will be some good teams in college football — Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and others. But if Michigan gets this far, assuredly it will remember this number and use it as similar motivation as the Big Ten 1% did last year.

Plus, you never know. Texas was a favorite to beat Alabama when Nick Saban got the Crimson Tide there the first time, but an injury to Colt McCoy in the first quarter changed the situation in a hurry — as well as the trajectory of college football as a whole. Ohio State was expected to get rolled by Wisconsin, Alabama and then Oregon in 2014 when it won it all with its third-string quarterback.

For Michigan, if it gets there, it’ll be hungry. If healthy, it’ll have a chance, no matter who it plays. We’ll know soon enough whether or not the Wolverines are up for the challenge.