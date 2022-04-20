ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK says Russian military presence on Ukraine's eastern border continues to build

By Reuters
 2 days ago
April 20 (Reuters) - Russia's military presence on Ukraine's eastern border continues to build, a British military update said on Wednesday, adding that fighting in the Donbas region is intensifying as Russian forces seek to break through Ukrainian defences.

"Russian air activity in northern Ukraine is likely to remain low since its withdrawal from north of Kyiv. However, there is still a risk of precision strikes against priority targets throughout Ukrain," the update, which was tweeted, said.

"Russian attacks on cities across Ukraine show their intent to try and disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and weaponry to the east of the country," it added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reporting by Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Comments / 69

David
2d ago

in Russia they are calling it a war. Military buildups and military actions tend to take place during a war

