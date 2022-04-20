ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Matt Haney declares victory in state Assembly race

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364flP_0fEKiMs600

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Matt Haney declared victory late Tuesday night in the race for state Assembly. Haney was running against David Campos, who works as chief of staff for District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

From day one, this campaign was about building a San Francisco that was more inclusive, affordable, sustainable, and welcoming for all,” Haney said in a statement. “We united a broad coalition of leaders, organizations, and individuals who shared our vision. We focused on the issues and we made promises to deliver real solutions to San Francisco’s challenges. Now I’m ready to go to Sacramento to deliver on those promises.”

With all 197 precincts reporting, Haney secured 63.3 percent of the vote, compared to 36.7 percent from Campos. In the original race in February, Haney and Campos placed in the top two out of a four-candidate field, leading to Tuesday’s run-off election.

SF mayor announces her choice in Assembly race

Haney currently represents south of Market and the Tenderloin on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. David Chiu previously represented Assembly District 17 until October, when he resigned to become San Francisco City Attorney, leaving the seat vacant.

Haney ran on a platform centered around addressing the housing crisis, homelessness, climate change and inequality. He was endorsed by San Francisco Mayor London Breed. With a Haney victory, she will get to appoint a new supervisor to represent Haney’s District 6 on the board.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Elections
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Elections
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Campos
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Matt Haney
KRON4 News

Antioch man dead in possible racing crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police believe a man was racing another vehicle when he crashed his car and died Sunday afternoon in Antioch. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Antioch Police officers were called to James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police make 8 arrests during Easter sideshows

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose police made eight arrests during Easter Sunday sideshows, according to a press release. Isaac Guzman, 19 and of Los Banos, was arrested on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run and assault with a deadly weapon on an officer after he allegedly rammed and struck a patrol car, fled, and struck […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Assembly#Homelessness#Tenderloin
KRON4 News

Police investigating attempted ATM thefts in Antioch, Brentwood

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — At least one person attempted steal to an ATM machine early Sunday morning from a Delta Schools Federal Credit Union in Antioch, the bank announced in a Facebook post. No money was ultimately stolen from the ATM — only the front of the building was damaged. The incident happened around 4 […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Police announce arrest of suspect in San Jose Home Depot fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A person suspected of starting the five-alarm fire at a Home Depot in San Jose earlier this month has been arrested and charged, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s officer has announced. District Attorney Jeff Rosen along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives, the San Jose Fire […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KRON4 News

Video shows Mike Tyson punching man at SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A video obtained by TMZ Sports shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punching a man in the face while on a plane leaving San Francisco International Airport. TMZ is reporting that Tyson began hitting the man seated behind him on a flight to Florida when the passenger began to bother […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco's New COVID-19 Positivity Rate Deemed ‘Too High'

New data revealed Friday that the COVID-19 positivity rate in San Francisco is now 5%, which experts say is “too high,” according to Johns Hopkins University. This means that 5% of the people taking coronavirus tests at any medical provider in the city have tested positive for coronavirus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy