MINOT, N.D. – After months of work Minot’s new school has a color scheme. The school board voted Thursday for navy blue, silver, and white, to contrast the maroon and gold of Magic City campus. Officials said that work on the new facility was being held up by the decision, but now with the colors selected they can incorporate them into the designs of the building.

MINOT, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO