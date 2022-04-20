County balks at tax plan

The deadline to file your tax return on time was yesterday, April 18th. As of today, your tax return is late. So what to do?. Thankfully, that is why IRS created the option to file an extension. This extension provides an extra 6 months to get your return in to IRS, state and local taxing authorities. Unfortunately, many people misunderstand what an extension is. It is an extension of time to provide a completed tax return. It is not an extension of time to pay taxes owed. When you file an extension, you must estimate what your taxes are going to be. If you estimate that you are going to owe, that money was due yesterday if you wanted to avoid any penalties. (If you are in this situation and do not know what to do now that you are late, I can help you resolve this problem. Visit www.saunderstax.com/services.php )

INCOME TAX ・ 3 DAYS AGO