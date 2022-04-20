ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward County, ND

County balks at tax plan

Minot Daily News
 2 days ago

Ward County taxpayers won’t be part of a property-tax financing plan to assist in the development of Minot’s downtown “M” building. The Ward County Commission voted Tuesday against participation in Tax Increment Financing on the project, although commissioners also voted to meet with the city and developer to further discuss the...

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Conservation funding could come with tax plan proposal

JOHNSTON -- Funding for the state’s long-starved natural resources, outdoors and recreation trust fund could be triggered by a proposal one key state lawmaker thinks still has a chance of passage. Buoyed by what he believes to be support from myriad stakeholders, including environmental and conservation groups, Sen. Dan...
IOWA STATE
WJTV 12

Lawmakers agree on final income tax cut plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The House and Senate have come to an agreement on a final tax cut plan. A historic state income tax cut deal has been reached, as lawmaker convened on a busy deadline day on Saturday, March 26. It’s considered the largest tax cut in Mississippi history. A $525 million tax cut […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
County
Ward County, ND
Ward County, ND
Government
Minot, ND
Government
mansionglobal.com

Are There Tax Breaks on Agricultural Land in Pennsylvania?

Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q. What are the farming property tax incentives in Pennsylvania?. A. Pennsylvania has a robust Farmland Preservation program—more than 11 million acres of state farmland is enrolled in its Clean & Green Program, which helps keep property taxes affordable.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Opinion: Congress and taxpayers should both say no to restoring these muni-bond provisions

The Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan left out two major provisions that aim to reduce state and local government financing costs. Due to intense lobbying by the Bond Dealers Association, the Government Finance Officers Association, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties and U.S. Conference of Mayors, among others, those proposals are expected to be resurrected in smaller separate bills later this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Abatement#Tax Exemptions#Property Taxes#Asbestos Abatement#Tif
fcfreepress

Tax Tip Tuesday: Missed The Tax Deadline?

The deadline to file your tax return on time was yesterday, April 18th. As of today, your tax return is late. So what to do?. Thankfully, that is why IRS created the option to file an extension. This extension provides an extra 6 months to get your return in to IRS, state and local taxing authorities. Unfortunately, many people misunderstand what an extension is. It is an extension of time to provide a completed tax return. It is not an extension of time to pay taxes owed. When you file an extension, you must estimate what your taxes are going to be. If you estimate that you are going to owe, that money was due yesterday if you wanted to avoid any penalties. (If you are in this situation and do not know what to do now that you are late, I can help you resolve this problem. Visit www.saunderstax.com/services.php )
INCOME TAX
MassLive.com

$700 million in tax breaks: Massachusetts Gov. Baker reignites push for his tax relief package after House omitted cuts from budget plan

As state coffers remain flush with cash, Massachusetts must return some of that surplus to Bay Staters struggling to make ends meet amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday as he sought to revive interest in his $700 million proposed tax relief package. Baker, jokingly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Agriculture Online

Be aware of current laws on estate taxes

If you have been thinking about estate taxes as long as I have, then you remember the estate tax exemption of $600,000 per person. Twenty-five years ago, many more people than today had to consider the “death tax.”. A lot of families had separate trusts for Mom and Dad...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy