The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is asking recreationalists to be mindful of the damage off-road vehicles can cause to the Big Horn ecosystem. Winter storms are still coming through the area and often dropping wet heavy snow only to melt off throughout the day. This causes many of Sheridan County’s gravel and dirt roads to become saturated. Excessive speeds during these wet times cause damage to the roadways and off-road mudding, in many cases, causes irreparable damage to the natural resources in the area.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 28 DAYS AGO