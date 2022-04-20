Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Productive in limited minutes

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are in a deep hole right now after falling to 0-2 in their first-round series against the Boston Celtics. This series is not over by any means, but there’s no denying that KD will need to be at his very best if he hopes to help his team come back from this major deficit.
The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’ve got three more great NBA playoff games to look forward to on Thursday and there are plenty of wagering opportunities. The Minnesota...
Dinwiddie chipped in 20 points (6-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 41 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 126-118 victory over the Jazz. Dinwiddie continues to make an impact for Dallas as the starting point guard with Luka Doncic (calf) unavailable. Through...
With Luka Doncic sidelined by a calf injury, the Dallas Mavericks needed their supporting cast to step up in their first-round series with the Utah Jazz. In Game 2 on Monday night, Jalen Brunson did that and more, pouring in a career-high 41 points to lead the Mavs to a massive win that tied the series at 1-1.
Jalen Brunson scored 31 points playing with a bruised back and the Dallas Mavericks — without the injured Luka Dončić — beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 20...
As the Minnesota Timberwolves built their first of multiple seemingly insurmountable leads over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, a buoyant Karl-Anthony Towns relayed a pre-game message to teammate Greg Monroe on the bench. “We in Minnesota now,” he said, mic’d up for the broadcast. “Like I said to the...
The Dallas Mavericks took home Game 3 of their first-round series against the Utah Jazz. Thanks to strong nights from a couple of former Detroit Pistons, the Mavericks thwarted the Jazz’s comeback attempt to win 126-118. Both guard Spencer Dinwiddie and forward Reggie Bullock put up double-digit nights, to...
Almost nothing went right for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies. After stealing the first game of the NBA playoffs series from the Western Conference’s second seed, the Wolves lost by 28 points. While Ja Morant shined, Karl-Anthony Towns had a forgettable performance. Anthony Edwards...
Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches. Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic appears unlikely to return for Game 3 against Utah on Thursday night, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Doncic is dealing with a strained left calf that he suffered in the team’s regular-season finale. He was officially listed as questionable for Game 3 and has increased his activity in recent days after a report earlier this week indicated there was optimism Doncic would be able to suit up for Game 3 or 4 — it seems Mavs fans will have to wait at least one more game.
Luka Doncic has missed the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz with a calf strain, but according to Shams Charania, there is optimism that he will be able to return for either Game 3 or 4 in Salt Lake City. Doncic's calf strain is reportedly improving and workouts over the next few days could determine when he is able to return to the floor.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (calf) will not play in Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Utah Jazz. Doncic will remain on the sidelines despite his recent progress 11 days after suffering his calf strain. Expect Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie to play lead offensive roles against a Jazz team ranked 8th out of the 16 current playoff teams in defensive rating.
View the original article to see embedded media. The Dallas Mavericks haven't made it out of the first round of the playoffs since they made their run to a championship in 2011. It has been over a decade of heartbreak for Mavs fans, as they've been eliminated two years in a row by the LA Clippers in the first round. The script looked to be the same when Luka Doncic got hurt in the final game of the season as the Mavs went to face the Utah Jazz.
With the Timberwolves up big on the Grizzlies in the first half of Game 3, Karl-Anthony Towns blustered to his teammates. “Yeah, we in Minnesota now,” Towns said. “Like I said out to the media, alright, cool. We’ve got to come back to our house now. I’ve only seen them at their house.”
Comments / 0