Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Productive in limited minutes

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic appears unlikely to return for Game 3 against Utah on Thursday night, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Doncic is dealing with a strained left calf that he suffered in the team’s regular-season finale. He was officially listed as questionable for Game 3 and has increased his activity in recent days after a report earlier this week indicated there was optimism Doncic would be able to suit up for Game 3 or 4 — it seems Mavs fans will have to wait at least one more game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO