ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Timberwolves' Taurean Prince: Productive in limited minutes

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Prince contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pops for 20 in Game 3 win

Dinwiddie chipped in 20 points (6-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 41 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 126-118 victory over the Jazz. Dinwiddie continues to make an impact for Dallas as the starting point guard with Luka Doncic (calf) unavailable. Through...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taurean Prince
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Fg
NBC Sports

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: Jazz ‘got to their playmaker, Gobert’

Jazz center Rudy Gobert can get ornery when he’s not getting touches. Though an effective offensive player, including as an efficient finisher, Gobert is a highly dependent scorer. As in, he depends on Utah’s perimeter players to set him up. He generally can’t create his own shots. (This is one source of tension between him and Donovan Mitchell, who controls the Jazz’s offense.)
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Mavs' Luka Doncic unlikely to play in Game 3 vs. Jazz due to calf strain

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic appears unlikely to return for Game 3 against Utah on Thursday night, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Doncic is dealing with a strained left calf that he suffered in the team’s regular-season finale. He was officially listed as questionable for Game 3 and has increased his activity in recent days after a report earlier this week indicated there was optimism Doncic would be able to suit up for Game 3 or 4 — it seems Mavs fans will have to wait at least one more game.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks optimistic star point guard will make return in Game 3 or 4, per report

Luka Doncic has missed the first two games of the Dallas Mavericks' first-round series against the Utah Jazz with a calf strain, but according to Shams Charania, there is optimism that he will be able to return for either Game 3 or 4 in Salt Lake City. Doncic's calf strain is reportedly improving and workouts over the next few days could determine when he is able to return to the floor.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (calf) ruled out for Mavericks' Thursday Game 3 matchup

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (calf) will not play in Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Utah Jazz. Doncic will remain on the sidelines despite his recent progress 11 days after suffering his calf strain. Expect Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie to play lead offensive roles against a Jazz team ranked 8th out of the 16 current playoff teams in defensive rating.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Blast Jazz For Losing To Mavericks Without Luka Doncic: "Jazz Perimeter Defenders Couldn't Guard Their Own Shadows"

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dallas Mavericks haven't made it out of the first round of the playoffs since they made their run to a championship in 2011. It has been over a decade of heartbreak for Mavs fans, as they've been eliminated two years in a row by the LA Clippers in the first round. The script looked to be the same when Luka Doncic got hurt in the final game of the season as the Mavs went to face the Utah Jazz.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Grizzlies stun Timberwolves with 26-point comeback in Game 3

With the Timberwolves up big on the Grizzlies in the first half of Game 3, Karl-Anthony Towns blustered to his teammates. “Yeah, we in Minnesota now,” Towns said. “Like I said out to the media, alright, cool. We’ve got to come back to our house now. I’ve only seen them at their house.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy