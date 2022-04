COMMERCE — The Milford Mavericks took advantage of the wind in the first half and defeated the host Walled Lake Western Warriors 2-0 Thursday evening. The Mavericks got the wind in the first half, and they didn’t need long to make it pay off. Ava Warner fired a shot from the left wing that the wind held up, and it found the top right corner just over three minutes into the game.

