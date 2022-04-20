ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Gaudette scores shootout winner, Senators beat Canucks 4-3

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored the shootout winner in the fifth round and the Ottawa Senators beat the Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night, snapping Vancouver’s six-game win streak. “That felt good. It’s been a long time coming,” Gaudette said. “It was a good game...

