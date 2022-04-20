No. 18 Cranford over Union - Baseball recap
Shea Grady scored three runs, going 2-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases as Cranford, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union, 10-0, in Cranford. Jake Carter was...www.nj.com
