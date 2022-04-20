No. 18 Cranford over Union - Baseball recap

Tom Kendrick hit three doubles on the way to three RBI and two runs scored to lead Jackson Memorial to a victory at home over Toms River South, 14-7. Zach Crotchfelt hit a single and a double with three RBI and two runs scored while Matt Koblos went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored for Jackson Memorial (6-4), which allowed three runs in the top of the first before swinging the momentum by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO