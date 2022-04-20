ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

No. 18 Cranford over Union - Baseball recap

By Jason Bernstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shea Grady scored three runs, going 2-for-3 with a double and two stolen bases as Cranford, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union, 10-0, in Cranford. Jake Carter was...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Baseball: Union City over Bayonne

Union City scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and held off a seventh-inning Bayonne rally to win 5-4 on Thursday in Union City. Union City pushed its lead to 5-0 in the fifth before Bayonne chipped off one run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

With scouts watching, No. 1 Don Bosco and Dana power past No. 20 Bergen Catholic

Caden Dana toed the rubber with about three dozen scouts taking a look at Don Bosco Prep’s 6-foot-5, 225-pound ace. The physically imposing Dana went through his windup, reared back and threw a fastball that reached 94 mph in the first inning. The scouts were there to watch the Kentucky commit, who is on the radar as a potential draft pick, against Don Bosco’s biggest rival, Bergen Catholic.
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge defeats Verona - Baseball recap

Tyler Johnson went 2-3 with two RBI for Glen Ridge in its 4-3 walk-off win over Glenn Ridge in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (5-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Verona (5-3) tied things up in the second. The two teams went into the seventh tied at three before Glen Ride scored the deciding run.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Howell over Middletown North- Boys lacrosse recap

Vincent Burns tallied three goals and three assists to lead Howell to a 10-4 win over Middletown North in Middletown. Jack Marich netted four goals for Howell (7-2). Ian McDow had two goals, Nate Lorenzo added a goal and two assists, and Tyler Burns dished out three assists in the win. Colin Fay made eight saves.
HOWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranford, NJ
Sports
City
Cranford, NJ
Union, NJ
Sports
City
Union, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Gloucester hands Haddonfield first loss of season

Jameson Gorman went 1-for-2 with three RBI and a run scored to lead Gloucester to a victory on the road over Haddonfield, 7-5. Cody Gardzielik singled twice and drove in a pair of runs while John Daily went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored for Gloucester (4-2), which trailed by one after four before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning to swing the momentum.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Chapman
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial over Toms River South - Baseball recap

Tom Kendrick hit three doubles on the way to three RBI and two runs scored to lead Jackson Memorial to a victory at home over Toms River South, 14-7. Zach Crotchfelt hit a single and a double with three RBI and two runs scored while Matt Koblos went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored for Jackson Memorial (6-4), which allowed three runs in the top of the first before swinging the momentum by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Ramapo over Mahwah - Softball recap

McKenna Lont and Jenna DeLuccia pitched a combined five-inning no-hitter, totaling four strikeouts and two walks to lead Ramapo, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a one-sided victory at home over Mahwah, 10-0, in five innings. Savannah Ring went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees shuts out Franklin - Baseball recap

Chris Quartuccio scattered six hits in seven innings while striking out seven and walking three as Voorhees won on the road, 4-0, over Franklin. Quartuccio and Will Ripke each went 2-for-2 with an RBI for Voorhees (7-1), which finished with eight hits on the day. Jeff Manning and Cam Levchik...
FRANKLIN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Baseball#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Wallington over Lodi Immaculate- Softball recap

Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and Hailey Kassteen went 2-for-4 for Wallington (8-2). Lodi Immaculate led, 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Wallington plated three runs to take the lead. Delilah Tabaka gave up three runs on five hits, struck out five, and walked two to earn the win.
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Castiglia tosses 5-inning 3-hitter to lead Butler over Leonia

Michael Castiglia struck out seven and walked two, pitching a five-inning three-hitter to lead Butler to a one-sided victory at home over Leonia, 10-0, in five innings. Gabe Gnecco hit a double and a triple on the way to two RBI and two runs scored while Castiglia helped his own cause by going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for Butler (3-4), which had 11 hits as a team in the win.
LEONIA, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Della Fave Ks 10 as Edison takes down Piscataway for 4th straight win

Sal Della Fave struck out 10 and walked five, allowing five hits and two runs over six innings on the mound to lead Edison to a victory at home over Piscataway, 7-3. Jaxon Appelman hit a two-run home run in the first inning while Nick Bella hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth for Edison, which picked up its fourth consecutive win after four straight losses to start the season.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick Tech over Carteret - Baseball recap

Scott Pede threw a complete game three-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks to pick up a win in East Brunswick Tech’s 5-3 victory over Carteret, in East Brunswick. Michael Zappola drove in a pair of runs while Joe Moye had two hits and one RBI for East Brunswick Tech (6-1).
CARTERET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

DePaul over Wayne Valley - Softball recap

Hope Sullivan struck out seven and walked five as DePaul edged out a 9-8 road win over Wayne Valley, in Wayne. DePaul (5-3) used a four-run rally in the fifth inning to take a 9-6 lead. Lea Rubenacker went 3-for-4 for DePaul with a homer and two RBI. Taylor Levedag...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
104K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy