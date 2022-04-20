ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Role of Nutrition in Health

scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Processed Food You Should Stop Eating Immediately For High Cholesterol

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. While uncontrollable things like genetics and aging can make you predisposed, your lifestyle, specifically diet and exercise, are two of the biggest factors that raise your risk. One thing in particular that you should be aware of when monitoring your heart health is your cholesterol levels.
DIETS
LiveScience

Can you take probiotics to lose weight?

Can you take probiotics to lose weight? They have plenty of benefits, from keeping your digestive system healthy to improving your mood, but is weight loss one of them?. Defined by the World Health Organization as “live microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host,” probiotics live in your colon and other parts of the body, and are most likely to be found in fermented foods or supplements.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Packed Foods To Increase Your Metabolic Rate As You Age

Your metabolic rate is the number of calories your body needs to accomplish its most basic (basal) life-sustaining functions, according to Scott Frothingham of Healthline. “Even when resting,” he writes, “your body burns calories by performing basic functions to sustain life, such as breathing, circulation, nutrient processing and cell production.”
DIETS
Fareeha Arshad

A new study shows that the ‘Nordic Diet’ improved the overall health without causing any weight loss

As per a new study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition, it is possible to improve health – reduce blood sugar and cholesterol levels – without worrying about eating calorie restricting food items that force weight loss. The ‘Nordic diet’ is a special diet that helps you keep your weight intact and helps maintain a positive effect on blood cholesterol and glucose levels.
shefinds

4 Metabolism-Boosting Foods You Should Start Eating To Get In Shape This Month, According To Experts

Regular exercise is definitely important when it comes to getting in shape, but an equally vital and essential step to take is creating a well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet for yourself. We reached out to health and fitness experts to learn more about foods that can help give you the energy you need to start getting into shape and promoting a swift and healthy metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend, Jenni Hackworth, certified personal trainer, transformation specialist, nutritionist and CEO of White Lotus Yoga, and Katelin Maidment, RD, registered dietitian at Eternal Wellness LLC.
FITNESS
KGET 17

Happening in Health: weight management programs with Inovia Pharmacy

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Amer Jawick, pharmacist and co-owner of Inovia Pharmacy, to learn more about the different weight loss management programs. From prescription medications including injectables and pills to a fast-mimicking nutrition program, the pharmacy offers an array of weight loss support alongside exercise. To learn...
WEIGHT LOSS
US News and World Report

Low Residue Diet: Foods, Benefits and How It Works

Cutting back on fiber may actually benefit health in certain cases. You won’t hear this advice often: Leave fiber out of your diet. It’s the opposite of typical dietary recommendations for good health. This low-fiber diet, sometimes also called the low-residue diet, is a strategy for diverticulitis treatment and treating other gastrointestinal sensitivities. A low-fiber diet is often defined as containing no more than ten grams of fiber each day.
DIETS
MedicalXpress

Year-long study shows time restricted diets offer no benefit

A combined team of researchers from Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University, in China, and the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in the U.S. has found that time restricted diets offer no benefits toward weight loss. In their paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the group describes their year-long study that involved monitoring obese volunteers observing two versions of the same diet and what it showed about the benefits of time restrictions. Blandine Laferrère and Satchidananda Panda, with Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, respectively, have published an editorial piece in the same journal edition outlining the work by the team.
DIETS
TODAY.com

6 fitness trends that are a waste of time and money

As a certified personal trainer, yoga and Pilates instructor, and weight-loss coach, I pride myself on being able to sniff out which fitness trends work — and which fall short. When I see a gimmick or a product that doesn’t look right, I start to investigate. The last thing I want is for my clients or followers to waste money on trendy products or worse, get injured by using them.
WEIGHT LOSS
EverydayHealth.com

What Are Alternative, Complementary, and Integrative Health Approaches?

Nearly one-third of Americans say they use alternative health approaches, also known as complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). And if you’ve ever attended a yoga class, taken a breath to destress, or received a massage, you can count yourself as someone who’s tested out this approach. Here’s a look at what these terms mean, their potential benefits, and how to find the right practitioner for you.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Atlantic Diet Promotes Mental Well-Being, Physical Activity & Longevity

If you've ever researched Blue Zones, centenarians, or tips to live a long happy life, you've undoubtedly come across the Mediterranean diet. This popular approach to food (and life in general) has gained global attention and widespread acclaim. But recently, we've come across another intriguing European diet that approaches health...
DIETS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Stop Eating These Vegetables If You Struggle With Bloating

There’s no denying the array of health benefits that beans and legumes can provide in any balanced diet— from their high amounts of protein to rich antioxidant content. If you frequently suffer from bloating, indigestion or other painful related symptoms, it is helpful to reevaluate what you consume every day to pinpoint what foods might be culprits. As healthy as beans and legumes are, they can also exacerbate or worsen indigestion, health experts say.
NUTRITION

