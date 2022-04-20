The Role of Nutrition in Health

A combined team of researchers from Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University, in China, and the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in the U.S. has found that time restricted diets offer no benefits toward weight loss. In their paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the group describes their year-long study that involved monitoring obese volunteers observing two versions of the same diet and what it showed about the benefits of time restrictions. Blandine Laferrère and Satchidananda Panda, with Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, respectively, have published an editorial piece in the same journal edition outlining the work by the team.

