CANCELLED - Palos Fine Arts Meeting

The Prince of Wales is very particular about having his familiar luxuries travel with him, even when making visits to the country homes of his friends, a new book about the royal family has claimed.The newly-published book by Tina Brown, author of 2007 biography on the life and death of the Princess of Wales, The Diana Chronicles, claims that Prince Charles’ insistence on bringing his own furniture and decoration to overnight stays vexed the Queen.Brown writes of the future king’s “material character” in her tell-all, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor.The author spoke to more than 120 sources...
Comments / 0