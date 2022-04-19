The regular statewide hunting season for black bear opens on Saturday and will run through Nov. 22. It’s one of three seasons that properly licensed Pa. hunters can take black bears – with bows, muzzleloaders and rifles – that begins in some parts of the state as early as mid-September. Extended bear season, meanwhile, begins after Thanksgiving and continues as late as Dec. 10 in a few Wildlife Management Units. You can find the specifics at this link.

