Pa. House impeaches Philly prosecutor over city’s rising crime
HARRISBURG — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry Krasner, setting...
Man gets lifetime hunting ban in Indiana, hammered in Pa. and others states, too
It looks like an Indiana man can forget ever going wild turkey hunting again in his home state, because in a first-of-its kind decision in the state he has been banned — forever – from doing so. And Pennsylvania hammered him, too. According to the Indy Star, Harrison...
Pennsylvania woman captures ‘ghost’ on camera | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pa. House update: Republican maintains lead in Bucks County seat with count complete
Republican Joe Hogan emerged Wednesday with a lead for a still-undecided state House seat in Bucks County after counting of all remaining approved provisional and flagged mail-in ballots. Hogan’s lead in the 142nd District seat, after final reviews and processing of questioned mail ballots and provisional votes cast on Election...
Overdose crisis causes dire need among Pa. grandparents as they care for more children
The fatal overdose crisis has turned back the clock for Denise Shanahan of York County, making her responsible for two young boys at age 61. It’s the result of her 25-year-old daughter dying of an overdose in 2015, leaving behind a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old. “Not only did I...
Pa. State House race in Montgomery County hinges on 334 pending votes
Montgomery County officials released a breakdown Monday of how many potential votes remain to be counted in the battle for the 151st state House seat, which could be a majority-maker in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Spoiler alert: The total universe of outstanding ballots is 334. With the current gap...
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Dauphin County
A Dauphin County retailer sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ Scratch-Off ticket, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. Bajwa Convenience Store, 2620 Brookwood St., Harrisburg, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Winners...
Pa. GOP’s terrible election is forcing a reckoning in the state party
PHILADELPHIA — Republicans had a lousy night nationwide Tuesday. In Pennsylvania, it was an unmitigated disaster. Within the state Republican Party, some insiders are already maneuvering for change. Ted Christian, a former Trump adviser in the state, and Andy Reilly, the Pennsylvania GOP national committeeman, are both making moves toward potentially replacing the state party chairman, Lawrence Tabas, according to three Republicans familiar with the conversations, who asked for anonymity to disclose private talks.
Pennsylvania high school football week 12 rankings
PennLive will publish updated state football rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School in December. Teams are listed with district, record, and previous ranking. CLASS 6A.
Pa. man robs McDonald’s by grabbing cash register through drive-thru window
A man robbed a McDonald’s by grabbing a cash register through the drive-thru window in a Pa. neighborhood. The armed suspect was seen via video surveillance reaching inside the window to grab the register on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3:25 a.m., 6ABC reported. The robber grabbed the register after...
Major changes announced as firearms hunting season for black bear approaches
The regular statewide hunting season for black bear opens on Saturday and will run through Nov. 22. It’s one of three seasons that properly licensed Pa. hunters can take black bears – with bows, muzzleloaders and rifles – that begins in some parts of the state as early as mid-September. Extended bear season, meanwhile, begins after Thanksgiving and continues as late as Dec. 10 in a few Wildlife Management Units. You can find the specifics at this link.
Winter weather advisory issued for several central Pa. counties
Update: Snow expected in today’s forecast, but don’t expect much accumulation. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several central Pa. counties, beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation is expected in Franklin, Perry, Cumberland and Adams counties, with the...
Early storylines for Penn State-Rutgers: Lions’ freshmen chasing 2,000, Knights’ feeble offense, more
Penn State’s final road trip of the regular season is a short one. The Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2) head to Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday to face a Rutgers team that has just one Big Ten win. Greg Schiano’s Scarlet Knights (4-6, 1-6) have a scoring problem. And a Penn...
‘I can’t say enough about them’: Palmyra rolls past Gwynedd Mercy to secure a spot in the PIAA 2A final
SHILLINGTON— There was only one game standing in the way of Kent Harshman and his team’s final goal for the 2022 field hockey season, which has ultimately been to punch a ticket to the PIAA 2A championship game. And after a glamorous 3-1 win against Gwynedd Mercy on...
