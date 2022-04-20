ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

Bellefonte Elks support Veterans Multi-Service Center

Lockhaven Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bellefonte Elks Lodge #1094 recently renewed its support for the Veterans Multi-Service Center, through its second contribution to...

www.lockhaven.com

WHEC TV-10

Veteran's Outreach Center organizing National Vietnam Veterans Day event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — National Vietnam Veterans Day is next Tuesday and the Veteran's Outreach Center is organizing an event to honor those who served, those who've died, and their families. All vets and their families are welcome to attend the recognition service at the Association for the Blind...
ROCHESTER, NY
Lockhaven Express

A smelly situation arises in Bellefonte

BELLEFONTE — There’s a smelly situation happening in Bellefonte. Earlier this week, Bellefonte Borough Council discussed a potential skunk problem during its meeting. Mayor Buddy Johnson said that he received a complaint about skunks in the park from a concerned resident. “Through communication, one of the concerns was...
BELLEFONTE, PA
Lockhaven Express

DLH partners with city, LHU, others for four-day clean up event

LOCK HAVEN — Every little bit helps when it comes to taking care of our planet. Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. and its volunteers are doing their best to help with a four-day clean up event that began yesterday. DLH has teamed up with Lock Haven University, Susquehanna Greenway and...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Lockhaven Express

USDA invests $3.9 million in ARPA funds in central PA

LEWISBURG — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Bob Morgan announced Wednesday that the USDA is awarding $3.9 million in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to six rural health care organizations and community groups in central Pennsylvania. “No matter where you live, people deserve good health...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lockhaven Express

Clinton County 109th Association of Township Officials Annual Convention

MACKEYVILLE — The Clinton County Association of Township Officials 109th annual convention will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 98 Racetrack Road, Mill Hall, Thursday, June 2 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The Association will present an all new arrangement to the convention this year that has never been...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center welcomes radiation oncologist to Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Hillman Cancer Center welcomes Whoon Jong Kil, MD, radiation oncologist, to the oncology team in Williamsport. “Radiation oncology, while commonly used as a treatment for cancer, is something many people don’t really understand and may have many questions about,” said Dr. Kil. “While the treatment is common, the care I provide is not. I work with every patient who comes into my office to understand how they’re feeling about their diagnosis, answer any questions they may have, and ensure they understand the options available to them to fight the disease. I look forward to joining the team here at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport and to help ensure patients in north central Pa. continue to have access to the highest quality care with the utmost compassion tailored to comfort, support, and safety.”
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Service held for Hope Fire Co. of Northern Cambria Fire Chief

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A service was held Wednesday in memory of Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria Fire Chief Dave Hassen. A viewing and firefighter service took place Tuesday evening, while a funeral service took place in Northern Cambria Wednesday morning. Hassen passed away on April 15. He became a member of the […]
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
Lockhaven Express

MH Walmart donates to city recycling program

The Walmart Superstore outside of Mill Hall on Tuesday made a $2,000 donation to the City of Lock Haven in support of its recycling program. The city offers recycling services in cooperation with the Clinton County Solid Waste Authority and its Wayne Township Landfill, collecting metal, paper and plastic. Shown during a check presentation above are, from left, Abbey Roberts, city planner; Justin Swinehart, store manager; and Kasey Campbell, Lock Haven’s director of community life.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

New Bellefonte warehouse to bring in hundreds of jobs

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A new warehouse facility is coming to Bellefonte, bringing in about 700 new jobs. “The Fulfillment Center Warehouse” will have over 300 day and night shifts available as they look to hire nearly 700 employees. The new warehouse, which is located on Penn Tech Drive in Benner Township, was represented […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Shannon Carey, PA-C, hospitalist, joins Mount Nittany Medical Center

STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is pleased to announce Shannon Carey, PA-C, Hospitalist, has joined the Mount Nittany Medical Center. “As a Pennsylvania native, I’m excited to return home after finishing my education in Virginia,” said Shannon. “I grew up knowing a strong sense of community and the State College area definitely provides that.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Lockhaven Express

Around the Town

To Eva Woomer of Marsh Creek. “The best way to destroy an enemy is to make him a friend.”. The AAUW Used Book Sale will be held at Lock Haven University East Campus Gymnasium, West Main Street, Lock Haven on Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, April 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, May 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday are $7 per bag. Please bring reusable grocery bags.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Lockheed Martin holds ribbon ceremony for new facility

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A ribbon cutting was held in Somerset County Thursday in celebration of a new facility opening that will create more jobs for residents. At least eighty new jobs are coming to the Davidsville area after Lockheed Martin announced the grand opening of a new facility that also expands its Johnstown operations. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

UPMC to host Autism awareness family fun event in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — April is National Autism Awareness Month and UPMC is looking to start a conversation for community awareness and support individuals on the autism spectrum and their families by hosting a family fun night on Wednesday, April 27, located near the UPMC Williamsport campus at 609 Rural Ave., Williamsport.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Daily American

Somerset County Mobile Food Bank schedule

The Somerset County Mobile Food Bank will be making its monthly deliveries Tuesday through Thursday. Members of qualified households can receive food at our next distribution this month at one of the following locations:. 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Central City Recreation Park. 12:30 to 1 p.m. in the Berlin...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Former fire hall president charged with stealing over $10K

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged with theft after police say he stole over $10,000 from a Logan Township fire hall. James Walter, 54, who was the president of the Newburg Fire Company Social Hall was accused of taking the money in July 2021 when the board members reported him to […]
ALTOONA, PA
Lockhaven Express

Arts council, Master Gardeners and more partner for weekend Earth Day event

LOCK HAVEN — Although the national Earth Day holiday will be ending today, multiple organizations are continuing the celebration of our planet into Saturday. The Clinton County Arts Council, Penn State Master Gardeners of Clinton County, Clinton County Conservation District and Ross Library are coming together for a special event from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Station Gallery, 2 E. Bald Eagle St., Lock Haven.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Two-year bridge replacement project to start in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A two-year bridge replacement project is set to begin on Monday, April 25 on two bridge structures along Route 160 in Cambria County. The first phase of the project, which will spread through Wilmore Borough and Summerhill Township, will start by removing the 2-span steel rolled beam bridge that connects […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Lockhaven Express

State Rep. Brian Sims visits Lock Haven during campaign for Lt. Gov.

LOCK HAVEN — On Saturday, State Rep. Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia) spent a few hours chatting with local citizens, at Avenue 209 in Lock Haven. Sims is running for the Lieutenant Governor’s seat in the Primary on May 17. He has visited all 67 Pennsylvania counties and often camped along the way.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

St. Luke’s groundbreaking on a multi-million project

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multi-million dollar project in the Poconos broke ground Thursday. Monroe County and local officials celebrated the phase one groundbreaking of the Smithfield Gateway Project and they say it’s been years in the making. The long-awaited Smithfield Gateway Project held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday celebrating a new St. Luke’s university health […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Historic Perry County cabin makes TV debut this week

A historic cabin from Perry County, reclaimed to create a new building elsewhere, will finally get its time in the spotlight April 21 on the television show “Barnwood Builders.”. In December 2021, the niche construction company Antique Cabins & Barns traveled to Perry County to reclaim an 1800s Finnish...
PERRY COUNTY, PA

