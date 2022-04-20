Bellefonte Elks support Veterans Multi-Service Center

WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Hillman Cancer Center welcomes Whoon Jong Kil, MD, radiation oncologist, to the oncology team in Williamsport. “Radiation oncology, while commonly used as a treatment for cancer, is something many people don’t really understand and may have many questions about,” said Dr. Kil. “While the treatment is common, the care I provide is not. I work with every patient who comes into my office to understand how they’re feeling about their diagnosis, answer any questions they may have, and ensure they understand the options available to them to fight the disease. I look forward to joining the team here at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport and to help ensure patients in north central Pa. continue to have access to the highest quality care with the utmost compassion tailored to comfort, support, and safety.”

