Fresno, CA

TSA no longer enforcing mask mandate in airports

By Jennifer Ortega
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has stopped enforcing mask-wearing in airports across the country, and most major airlines are following suit.

The decision comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that people wear masks indoors in public transportation settings, and cases of the BA.2 omicron subvariant are climbing again.

Tuesday was the first day in nearly two years that masks are not required to walk into an airport.

“This is letting us know we’re back to our old self now. Just living in fear, we don’t have to live in fear no more,” said traveler Wendy Hill.

“Everyone knows their own health and if they feel like it’s safer for them, then that’s great. And if people want to be free and not wear one, good for you too,” added traveler Gary Johnson.

But not everyone is comfortable traveling without a mask.

“I was one of the very few people still wearing a mask,” said Dana Cassling.

Cassling says she isn’t taking any chances. She says she was one of the very few travelers who chose to wear a mask on her flight into the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

“I know people are tired of it, I get that but it’s also like, the pandemic is still happening, people are still getting sick. I don’t want to get sick and I don’t want any of my loved ones to get sick” added Cassling.

Airport authorities say they are following the guidelines from the federal government.

“It’s at their discretion, if they would like to wear a mask, we highly encourage them to,” said Vikkie Calderson, a spokesperson for the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The changes come as the CDC tried to extend the federal mask mandate for planes and trains to May 3rd, but the travel mandate was struck down yesterday by a federal judge.

“We’re working on revising some of our signage throughout the terminal that did reflect that masks were required,” explained Calderson. “Mask use my vary by airline, by destination, by airport so we encourage travelers to check with their airlines, to check with the destinations that they are traveling to, to see if mask use is still required.”

While the mask mandate has been dropped, things could still change.

The Department of Justice says it will be appealing the court ruling if the CDC determines the mandate is still necessary to protect public health.

YourCentralValley.com

