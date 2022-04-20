ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee woman who ran out of gas had 229 pounds of marijuana in SUV abandoned on bridge: police

By Danielle Wallace, Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A

woman forced to abandon her vehicle after running out of gas on a Memphis bridge was arrested and charged for felony possession after law enforcement inspected her abandoned SUV.

The Memphis Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of 54-year-old Catherine Mardesich, who is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, marijuana. Crump Station officers were dispatched at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday to meet Arkansas State Police near Memphis’ Metal Museum, near the bridge connecting Memphis, Tennessee, to the Arkansas side across the Mississippi River.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Arkansas State Police had responded to the I55 bridge southbound to reports about an unoccupied Chevrolet Suburban abandoned in a lane of traffic. The agencies moved the vehicle to 374 Metal Museum Drive to complete the crash report and tow the car. That’s when Mardesich, who was the driver, returned to the vehicle and explained she had run out of gas.

Law enforcement informed her that the vehicle was to be inventoried and towed, but Mardesich advised that officers could not go inside the car, according to Memphis police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoRFP_0fEKNmW700
Law enforcement told Catherine Mardesich that her vehicle needed to be towed, but she advised that officers could not go inside the car.

As officers approached the vehicle, they smelled raw marijuana and Mardesich was detained.

When the vehicle was searched, 229 pounds of marijuana were in multiple boxes and a duffel bag, police said. A large sum of money was also found inside the vehicle.

Because the vehicle was in Memphis at the time of the discovery, Mardesich was transported to Jail East in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Comments / 0

Related
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRC

Man with 1,000 pounds of marijuana in RV found guilty

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Texas man was found guilty of having and trying to distribute marijuana. Muhammad Usama, 25, was arrested in 2018 in South Jacksonville. Illinois State Police troopers found nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth $5 million inside an RV at Love's Travel Stop in South Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Memphis Police#Suv#Arkansas State Police
People

Maryland Teen Who Had Just Been Accepted into College Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

A teenager in Maryland was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Wednesday after authorities say he ran onto a road. Maryland State Police said in a statement that they were called to the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on southbound Interstate 83 south of Shawan Road at roughly 5 a.m. in Baltimore County. "According to a preliminary investigation, a male for unknown reason ran out onto the road when he was struck by a tractor-trailer," police wrote.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Boston

Missing Couple Found Shot To Death In Concord, NH

CONCORD, NH (CBS) – A husband and wife reported missing earlier this week were found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord, New Hampshire. Investigators said 67-year-old Stephen Reid and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid were shot multiple times. The deaths have been ruled homicides. Their bodies were found Thursday evening off of Portsmouth Street in Concord in the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends had not heard from the Reids after they left their home in the Alton Woods apartment complex Monday afternoon for a walk in the woods. The Reids’ bodies were found in close proximity...
CONCORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Concord, NH Couple Killed While on a Walk

A couple who has not been seen since Monday was shot to death while walking on a path in the woods near their home. Concord police during the week announced they were searching for Stephen Reid, 67, and wife Djeswende Reid, 66. They were last seen on Sunday at a family member's home in Concord and spoke to family and friends via telephone on Monday. Family reported them missing to police on Tuesday.
CONCORD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Woman recorded cell phone video of the moment she was accidentally shot and killed

A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
actionnews5.com

Whitehaven eviction leaves behind eyesore for residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis residents say they are fed up with the littering and illegal dumping in their community. Whitehaven residents on Brockwood Street say for weeks they’ve been calling city officials for answers about what’s being done about trash and unwanted items left on the side of the road that’s causing quite an eyesore.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Miami

2 Injured As Car Crashes Into SW Miami Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people required medical assistance after a vehicle crashed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday afternoon. The driver of the black KIA sedan was identified as a neighbor who put the car into reverse and then into drive and then somehow ended up inside the neighbor’s house. She was taken to a local hospital complaining of a shoulder injury. A disabled child, who was inside the house watching TV, was also transported to a local hospital, but did not suffer any serious injuries. “It sounded almost like a bomb going off,” a neighbor said. It’s a day mom Idy Perez,...
MIAMI, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy