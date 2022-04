As omicron subvariants BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 rise in the Chicago area, Evanston continues to report increases in its COVID-19 positivity rate and case numbers. The city’s positivity rate is at 2.70%, a 0.39 percentage point increase from last week’s 2.31%. Evanston reported 210 new COVID-19 cases this week, 13 more than last week. This number may be lower than the city’s actual rate because some people may have used at-home tests, whose results may not have been reported publicly, according to a Thursday city newsletter.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO