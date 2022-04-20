Esperero Canyon middle school to compete in Odyssey of the Mind

Odyssey of the Mind is a worldwide program focused on critical thinking and long-term problem solving skills. Students from kindergarten all the way to college level can join the program.

Esperero Canyon Middle School teacher and Odyssey of the Mind coach Tiffanie Bialis says, “the kids are given a budget for each problem and then they have to come up with everything they need within that budget to create and produce their 8 minute solution.”

The middle school has one team that has qualified for the world competition.

There they will perform their skit that is focused on the environment. “So this team really did a nature focus because we have a lot of kids on this team that are passionate about nature and protecting the environment,” says Bialis.

But the skills they learn go far beyond a competition. Bialis says, “they gain public speaking skills. They gain critical thinking skills.”

Eighth grade student Ethan Bialis says the program lets him, “build teamwork skills and be really creative and just lets me be me around other people.”

For one other student, it’s a family affair. Arianna DuPont says, “my mom actually really motivated me to try it out also because she had done it as a kid.”

The world competition is set to be held in Iowa next month.

