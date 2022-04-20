Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Hutchinson; Moore; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CARSON...WESTERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHERN POTTER AND MOORE COUNTIES At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Dumas, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Sanford, Four Way, Masterson, Lake Meredith and Pringle. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0