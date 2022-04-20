ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 07:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Eastern Chichagof Island. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:18:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-26 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rainfall have diminished across the territory in the past half hour. However, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for American Samoa. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1230 VAVEAO ASO TOANA`I MATI 26 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bandera, Kinney, Llano, Real by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bandera; Kinney; Llano; Real WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Llano, Real, Bandera and Kinney Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Though occasional gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible early this evening, winds have diminished significantly and the advisory is being allowed to expire. .
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb Critical Fire Danger Conditions Expected Tomorrow .West winds in the morning are expected to veer to the northwest by tomorrow afternoon ranging 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Relative humidity values from the Coastal Bend to the Rio Grande will drop into the teens for much of the day while the Islands remain in the upper 20s to lower 30. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR ALL OF SOUTH TEXAS AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Bee... Goliad Victoria...Webb...Duval...Jim Wells...Inland Kleberg...Inland Nueces...Inland San Patricio...Coastal Aransas...Inland Refugio Inland Calhoun...Coastal Kleberg... Coastal Nueces...Coastal San Patricio...Coastal Refugio... Coastal Calhoun. * TIMING...10 AM TO 7 PM CDT Thursday * WIND...Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Falling to 8 to 15 percent in the afternoon from theCoastal Bend to the Rio Grande Plains. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected to develop by late morning Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castle Country, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Castle Country; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Country and Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Animas River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Edwards, Gillespie, Kerr, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Edwards; Gillespie; Kerr; Val Verde WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Val Verde, Edwards, Kerr and Gillespie Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Jasper, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Jasper; Vernon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected to develop by late morning Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Delaware, Mayes, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. Target Area: Delaware; Mayes; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Ottawa; Wagoner WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Ottawa, Mayes, Delaware, Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niobrara THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL NIOBRARA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Niobrara county including Redbird until 700 PM MDT.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Buffalo, Hand by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buffalo; Hand THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HAND AND NORTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central South Dakota.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 05 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 05. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 48.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CDT Friday was 48.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon, April 27. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday, May 04. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 52.4 feet on 02/14/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Haakon, Jackson, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HAAKON...NORTHWESTERN JACKSON AND EAST CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 541 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles northeast of Delta 1 Launch Facility, or 15 miles southwest of Philip, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Philip and Grindstone Butte. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 116 and 134. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Hutchinson, Moore, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Hutchinson; Moore; Potter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CARSON...WESTERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHERN POTTER AND MOORE COUNTIES At 651 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Dumas, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Dumas, Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Stinnett, Sanford, Four Way, Masterson, Lake Meredith and Pringle. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Floyd; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN HALE...EASTERN CASTRO...SWISHER SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Hart, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart, Kress, Happy, Claytonville and Nazareth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central San Juan and southeastern Grand Counties through 645 PM MDT At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Castle Valley to 11 miles north of Moab to near Canyonlands National Park. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Castle Valley. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 115 and 136. Utah 128 between mile markers 0 and 35. Utah 279 between mile markers 0 and 15. Utah 313 between mile markers 0 and 9, and near mile marker 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRAND COUNTY, UT

Community Policy