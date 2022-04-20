ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazoria County, TX

Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-20 10:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niobrara THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL NIOBRARA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for portions of Niobrara county including Redbird until 700 PM MDT.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Keya Paha, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Keya Paha; Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Rock and eastern Keya Paha Counties through 730 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Bassett, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bassett, Newport, Burton, Nets Peak, Mariaville, Pony Lake, Sybrant, Mills and Brocksburg. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 166 and 182. Highway 20 between mile markers 254 and 271. Highway 12 between mile markers 61 and 86. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
KEYA PAHA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bandera, Kinney, Llano, Real by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bandera; Kinney; Llano; Real WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Llano, Real, Bandera and Kinney Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Galveston County, TX
County
Brazoria County, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Though occasional gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible early this evening, winds have diminished significantly and the advisory is being allowed to expire. .
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carson, Palo Duro Canyon, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. Target Area: Carson; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Randall, western Carson and eastern Potter Counties through 745 PM CDT At 709 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Amarillo, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CARSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 607 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redbird, or 25 miles west of Edgemont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mule Creek Junction and Redbird. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 17:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-22 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, particularly for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galveston Island#Flood#Bolivar Peninsula#Rip Currents#The High Rip Current Risk
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Animas River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central San Juan and southeastern Grand Counties through 645 PM MDT At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Castle Valley to 11 miles north of Moab to near Canyonlands National Park. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Castle Valley. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 115 and 136. Utah 128 between mile markers 0 and 35. Utah 279 between mile markers 0 and 15. Utah 313 between mile markers 0 and 9, and near mile marker 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Castle Country, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Castle Country; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Castle Country and Western Uinta Basin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Logan, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Wichita A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WICHITA AND SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles northwest of Modoc, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. At 0709 PM CDT, baseball sized hail was reported in Leoti.. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Wichita and southeastern Logan Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN
LOGAN COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Four Corners, Upper Dolores River WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Edwards, Gillespie, Kerr, Val Verde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Edwards; Gillespie; Kerr; Val Verde WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Val Verde, Edwards, Kerr and Gillespie Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
EDWARDS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Castro, Floyd, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Briscoe; Castro; Floyd; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHERN HALE...EASTERN CASTRO...SWISHER SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Hart, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Hart, Kress, Happy, Claytonville and Nazareth. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRISCOE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Carson, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Armstrong County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Western Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Amarillo, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Amarillo, Panhandle, Fritch, Lake Tanglewood, Washburn, Mescalero Park and Pantex. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Jasper, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Jasper; Vernon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected to develop by late morning Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Laramie County, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Strong Outflow will impact portions of southwestern Laramie County through 630 PM MDT At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Ranchettes to near Crystal Lake Campground. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Brief wind gusts of 60 to 65 MPH. No rain is expected. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Federal, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 29. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 341 and 380. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore, Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hansford; Hutchinson; Moore; Sherman The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Northeastern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 704 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Morse, or 21 miles northeast of Dumas, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Spearman, Gruver, Morse and Texhoma. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANSFORD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected to develop by late morning Saturday. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...This afternoon until 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 7 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy