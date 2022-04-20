Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Logan; Wichita A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WICHITA AND SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 12 miles northwest of Modoc, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. At 0709 PM CDT, baseball sized hail was reported in Leoti.. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Wichita and southeastern Logan Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN

LOGAN COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO