Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills Strong Outflow will impact portions of southwestern Laramie County through 630 PM MDT At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm outflow along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Ranchettes to near Crystal Lake Campground. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Brief wind gusts of 60 to 65 MPH. No rain is expected. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cheyenne, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Federal, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 29. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 341 and 380. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
