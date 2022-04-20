ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

A's edge O's before smallest home crowd in nearly 42 years

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Swmu_0fEKNIER00

Seth Brown hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, Cristian Pache made another spectacular defensive play and Oakland beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-1 on Tuesday night before the Athletics’ smallest home crowd in 42 years.

A day after their lowest attendance for a home opener without coronavirus restrictions in more than 30 years, the A’s drew a crowd of 3,748 — the smallest with fans at the Coliseum since 3,180 attended a 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 25, 1980.

Elvis Andrus and Christian Bethancourt both had two hits and scored to help Oakland to its seventh win in 10 games after an 0-2 start. The A’s also got a lift from their bullpen, as four relievers combined for four shutout innings.

“Outstanding job by our bullpen again,” rookie manager Mark Kotsay said. “The mentality down there is 27 outs and it kind of showed itself tonight. A really fun night for us overall. Didn’t swing the bats great but we scored one more than they did, so good outcome.”

Anthony Santander and Trey Mancini each had two hits for the Orioles, whose $48 million payroll is last in the majors. The A’s are 29th at $58 million.

Brown, who threw out a runner at home from right field a night earlier, came through at the plate. After Bethancourt singled and Andrus walked, Brown lined an 0-1 pitch from Mike Baumann (1-1) into right-center.

Pache, part of the trade that sent two-time Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson to the Braves, added to a growing list of stellar plays he’s made for the A’s while outfielder Ramon Laureano serves the remainder of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a banned substance, which extended through the first 27 games of this season.

“He’s defensively changing games right now,” Kotsay said.

Pache robbed Kelvin Gutiérrez of a hit in the second inning when he crashed into the center-field fence as the ball popped out of his glove, then reached out and caught the ball while tumbling to the turf. Gutiérrez was nearing second base and slapped his left hand on his batting helmet in disbelief as Pache got up, smiled and flexed.

“The first thing that came to my mind was that I had to get that ball,” Pache said through a translator. “That’s how I like to play. I play hard, I play with all my heart. The coaching staff and the players, they continue to trust me. They have the confidence in what I can do and it brings a lot of emotion.”

In the eighth, Pache ran down Austin Hays' deep fly to center and made the catch just before the wall.

“To be as young as he is, as confident as he is, gives us a nice spark to the team,” said Zach Jackson, who earned his first big league save. “Every time that he’s out there it feels like he’s going to do something exciting.”

Zach Logue retired four batters to win his major league debut. Jackson struck out Santander on a checked swing with a runner at first to end it.

The Orioles scored a run off Cole Irvin in the first. Santander singled, Ryan Mountcastle doubled and Mancini followed with an RBI grounder.

STARTING OFF

Chris Ellis threw 4 1/3 innings without allowing a run after being called up from Triple-A Norfolk before the game to start for the Orioles. The right-hander pitched around traffic for much of his outing, giving up four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Irvin, whose 15 losses led the American League in 2021, allowed six hits in five innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Orioles outfielder DJ Stewart was designated for assignment to make room for Ellis on the 40-man roster. RHP Marcos Diplán was optioned to Norfolk.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: 3B Kevin Smith is wearing a walking boot and will be evaluated for a possible leg injury following an awkward slide into first base Monday night. Kotsay was uncertain whether Smith will need to go on the injured list.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Jordan Lyles (0-1, 5.23 ERA) has three wins in eight career appearances against Oakland. A’s RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-1, 1.93) makes his fourth career start and first against Baltimore. Due to weather, the start of the game was moved up to 3:07 p.m.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 21, 2022: Liover Peguero collects 5 hits in Altoona sweep

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-7) was clobbered by Columbus (Guardians), 12-5. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (1-1, 8.18) gave up four runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 4.2 innings. RHP Brad Case (11.12) was lit up for seven runs on seven hits with two walks in 1.1 innings. LF Anthony Alford (.25), rehabbing a wrist injury, homered for the second straight day. He went 1 for 2 with two walks. CF Travis Swaggerty (.231) went 2 for 4 with his first homer, a two-run shot. 2B Rodolfo Castro (.308) went 1 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Associated Press

Murphy HR, 3 RBIs as A’s beat O’s; Mancini, Hyde ejected

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy snapped out of an offensive funk and played heads-up defense in a close game, too. Murphy homered, doubled and drove in three runs while ending an 0-for-10 stretch, and also made an alert play that led to the ejections of Baltimore star Trey Mancini and manager Brandon Hyde as the Oakland Athletics beat the Orioles 6-4 Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Cabrera aims at 3,000 in all-Venezuelan matchup

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Friday:. Miguel Cabrera tries again for his 3,000th career hit when the Detroit Tigers take on Colorado at Comerica Park. The 39-year-old star needs one more hit to become the 33rd major leaguer to reach the milestone and the first from Venezuela to do it. Cabrera is set to face a fellow Venezuelan, Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela, in the series opener.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Matt Olson
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario heads to Atlanta's bench on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will sit out after Orlando Arcia and Austin Riley were picked as Atlanta's starting left fielder and third baseman against their division rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 31 batted balls this season, Rosario has...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Travis Demeritte in right field for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Travis Demeritte is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Demeritte will start in right field after Guillermo Heredia was moved to center and Adam Duvall was given a breather. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Trevor Rogers, our models project Demeritte to score...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Perez 2 HRs, Dozier go-ahead shot lead Royals over Twins 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- — Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier hit another go-ahead home run to lift the Kansas City Royals over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Tuesday night. Perez homered in the fourth off Chris Archer and tied the score 3-3 in the sixth when he...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Athletics#Coliseum#The Chicago White Sox#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
The Spun

Former NFL Linebacker Dead At 82

Former Houston Oilers linebacker Garland Boyette passed away in Houston on Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. Boyette, along with Kansas City’s Willie Lanier, was the first Black player in professional football history to start at the linebacker position. Boyette was born and raised in Orange, Texas before beginning his...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC News

ABC News

617K+
Followers
149K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy