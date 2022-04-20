ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold hits over one-week low as firm bond yields, dollar weigh

By Bharat Gautam
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0psZ_0fEKMgKO00

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than a week, as a elevated U.S. dollar and Treasury yields continued to weigh on demand for bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,944.06 per ounce, as of 0430 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 11. U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,944.80.

On Tuesday, prices had fallen up to 1.8% as a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields overshadowed safe-haven inflows into the metal.

“With the U.S. dollar still firm today, and with China declining to lower its 1- and 5-year loan prime rates, it looks like the long squeeze (in gold) is continuing in Asia,” said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

The dollar held near recent highs, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for other currency holders. [USD/]

China kept its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans steady at its April fixing, defying expectations, as Beijing has become more cautious in rolling out easing measures to aid a slowing economy.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to surge to multi-year highs, as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise rates. [US/]

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

While recent gains show Ukraine is still a key focus, the move overnight is about rebalancing fast money flows, and not a structural change in gold’s outlook, Halley said, adding that a sustained rise by U.S. 10-year yields through 3.0% could change that outlook.

On Monday, gold prices came within touching distance of the key $2,000 per ounce level as the deteriorating Ukraine crisis and mounting inflation worries drove investors to the safety of gold.

Spot silver dipped 0.4% to $25.05 per ounce, and platinum eased 1.4% to $976.64, while palladium gained 0.9% to $2,394.05.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. dollar touches fresh two-year high on steep Fed hike view

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - The dollar rose to a fresh two-year high on Monday in thin and choppy trading, in line with higher U.S. Treasury yields, as investors braced for multiple half a percentage-point rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Volume was light on the day with Hong...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Firms Vs Dollar, OFZ Bonds Near 2-Month Highs

(Reuters) -The Russian rouble firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, while prices for OFZ government bonds rose to their highest since Feb. 21 on expectations that the central bank would soon cut interest rates again. The rouble has fully recovered to levels seen before Feb. 24 when Russia sent tens...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian rouble firms towards 78 vs dollar, stocks fall

April 20 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed towards 78 to the dollar in early trade on Wednesday, while stock indexes extended losses as the market watched developments around Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Prices#Gold Spot#Oanda#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
BGR.com

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but 27 members of the European Union have been unable to agree on the embargo. read more. Germany, the EU's largest economy and its biggest oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheAtlantaVoice

Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more

The US oil industry doesn’t appear to be in any rush to come to the rescue of Americans struggling with high gas prices. Oil company CEOs say Wall Street is to blame. Fifty-nine percent of oil executives said investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth, […] The post Gas prices are high. Oil CEOs reveal why they’re not drilling more appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
DALLAS, GA
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy