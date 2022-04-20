Two dead in highway crash near Leonard

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car in southern Tulsa County Tuesday afternoon. OHP says a motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of a car making a left-handed turn on U.S. Highway 64, just east of Bixby. Troopers say the car was clear of the roadway when it was struck by the motorcycle.

TULSA COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO