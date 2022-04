LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Male High School quarterback Nic Schutte made plenty of big plays on the field this season. But the crazy thing is football may not even be his best sport. “I would say I’m probably a little better at baseball,” said Schutte. “From when I was younger, I kind of put more focus on the baseball because that’s just the sport I fell in love with at a young age.”

2 DAYS AGO